Stir Up Something Good This Summer as a Leading Drinks Expert Shares What to Sip, Serve, and Celebrate This Season

From A Daytime Spritz to Instagram-Worthy Cocktails That Are Easy To Enjoy and Even Easier to Share, Here’s What’s Shaping Summer Hosting Right Now

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longer days and warmer nights can only mean one thing, summer entertaining is back and new hosting trends are here. Drinks expert Theo Rutherford, shared the latest entertaining tips that not only make the most of sun-filled days, but guarantee you’ll be shaking up summer sips everyone’s reaching for. Theo shared tips on hosting the ultimate summertime gatherings, including people trading in “nightcaps” for “daycaps” and keeping celebrations simple and seasonal with easy, crowd-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing drinks, hint: the classic punch bowl is back and better than ever. Theo also highlighted how one brand is stirring up something good through its partnership with The Surfrider Foundation to help protect our coasts—just in time for a season spent enjoying them.For more information, please visit https://GrayWhale.com https://JoshCellars.com to learn more.

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