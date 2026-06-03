Report from With Intelligence’s Wealth Solution Finds Global Multi-Family Office Market Tops $5.2 Trillion

Newly Launched Comprehensive Wealth Solution Tracks Emerging Trends in Fast-Growing Private Wealth Marketplace

Family offices have become one of the fastest growing segments in financial markets, giving high-net-worth individuals access to opportunities that have only been available to institutional investors.” — Matthew Holyoak, research lead, family offices, at With Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-family offices, private wealth management advisory firms typically serving groups 10-50 high-net-worth clients with individual accounts with $5 million or more in investable assets, now account for more than $5.2 trillion in assets under management, according to the Multi-Family Office Asset Pools 2026 Report from With Intelligence by S&P Global. To put that in perspective, total global multi-family office assts under management are now roughly equivalent to 8% of total global pensions assets. The new report analyzes data from 1,632 multi-family offices globally as part of the new With Intelligence Wealth Solution, a comprehensive data and analytics platform capturing forward-looking insights from across the global family office ecosystem.

“Family offices have become one of the fastest growing segments in financial markets, giving high-net-worth individuals access to opportunities and asset classes that have historically only been available to larger institutional investors,” said Matthew Holyoak, research lead, family offices, at With Intelligence. “Despite its increased influence on institutional markets, the family office landscape is incredibly opaque and can be difficult to track using conventional data and analytics tools. By combining our robust database of single and multi-family offices, our market-leading alternatives data, and our deep proprietary research capabilities, we’ve been able to develop the world’s most comprehensive solution for tracking key trends – and key players – in the private wealth market.”

Following are some of the highlights in the With Intelligence Multi-Family Office Asset Pools 2026 Report:

● Multi-Family Office Assets Top $5.2 Trillion in 2025: Global multi-family offices collectively oversee more than $5.2tn in assets, equivalent to 8% of global pension assets, establishing them as a major institutional force in wealth management.

● North America Leads in Total Assets Under Management, but the Market is Global: With 35% of all multi-family offices and 57% of total assets under management, North America is home to the largest share of multi-family offices, but the report maps significant activity across nine regions, signaling the sector's truly global footprint. The DACH region ranks second after North America in both number of offices and total assets, driven largely by Switzerland.

● Emerging Markets Show Rapid Growth: New multi-family offices are opening rapidly in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, driven by wealth creation in sectors like Indian tech, Brazilian agribusiness, and Gulf energy, pointing to where the next decade of growth is concentrated.

● Public Markets Still Dominate Allocations: Unlike single-family offices where alternatives lead, multi-family offices favor public equities (74%), fixed income (66%), and private equity (65%), reflecting a balance between liquidity needs and private market exposure.

Featuring the industry’s largest database of expert insights across family offices, foundations, private banks, and wealth managers in a single platform, the With Intelligence Wealth Solution captures key contacts, investor profiles, live and forward-looking investment mandates, detailed data on trends in asset allocation, and total assets under management, delivering a level of transparency that has never before been available to investors and asset managers.

To access a more detailed summary of the With Intelligence Multi-Family Office Asset Pools 2026 Report, please click here.

To access the With Intelligence Wealth Solution, please click here.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is part of S&P Global, delivering end-to-end coverage across the alternatives marketplace. With Intelligence’s proprietary data spans a uniquely comprehensive view of private market activity and relationships, including robust, direct-from-investor allocation data and benchmarking capabilities. We are here to help you leverage comprehensive, connected and actionable private markets intelligence.

For more information on With Intelligence, or to arrange a demo or request a trial, please visit www.withintelligence.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world’s leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

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