Georgia Peach Growers Vote to Continue Peach Commission Assessments

ATLANTA, GA – Today, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced that Georgia peach producers have voted to continue the Georgia Peach Commission Marketing Order through 2029, extending it for an additional 3 years.

Under the renewed marketing order, the assessment rate will remain at ten cents ($0.10) per bushel and five cents ($0.05) per half bushel. The three-year renewal was approved by an affirmative vote of nearly 70% of all ballots received and will become effective upon notification to the applicable producers.

The Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Peaches collects these funds to be used for education, promotion, and research on critical areas affecting peach production in Georgia.

Marketing Orders are reviewed and voted on by producers every three years to ensure continued support for the Commission’s mission and programs.

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