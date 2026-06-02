Patrick and Josh Lange Facilitate Sale of Commercial HVAC Company in Central Connecticut

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Josh Lange

Business Modification Group sold a leading Central Connecticut commercial HVAC company founded in 1998, marking one of its largest transactions of 2026.

This transaction represents what buyers are looking for in today’s market—an established company, experienced employees, strong customer relationships, and a proven track record.” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a highly respected commercial HVAC company serving Central Connecticut. The transaction was facilitated by Patrick Lange and Josh Lange, a father-son brokerage team specializing in the HVAC industry.

Founded in 1998, the company built a strong reputation throughout Central Connecticut by providing quality commercial HVAC services to a loyal client base. At the time of the sale, the business employed 18 team members.

The owner sold the business as part of a planned retirement strategy after nearly three decades of successful operation. To ensure a seamless transition, the seller has committed to remaining with the company for a period of time to assist the new ownership team, support employees, and maintain continuity for customers.

“This transaction represents what buyers are looking for in today’s market—an established company, experienced employees, strong customer relationships, and a proven track record,” said Patrick Lange. “We are honored to have helped the seller achieve a successful exit while positioning the company for continued growth.”

The sale marks one of the largest transactions completed by Business Modification Group in 2026 and highlights the continued demand for well-established commercial HVAC businesses across the country.

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