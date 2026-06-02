MyFlyYatra Redefines Luxury Air Travel with Premium Business Class Flights from USA and Canada

Competitive business class airfares from USA & Canada to India, Europe, Africa, Japan, China, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Australia & Rest around the world.

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyFlyYatra is changing luxury air travel experience for fliers who need premium-grade business class flights to around the world. It offers first-grade services and the most satisfying deals to travelers.

Myflyyatra now offers competitive business class airfares from USA & Canada to top global destinations:

• India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Trivandrum, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Calicut, Vadodara, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kashmir, Punjab

• Europe: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Munich, Rome, Barcelona, Madrid, Athens, Geneva, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, Prague, Edinburgh

• Middle East: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Istanbul, Jeddah, Riyadh, Amman, Kuwait, Sharjah

• Japan: Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Fukuoka

• Singapore: Singapore

• Hong Kong: Hong Kong

• Australia: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Hobart, Darwin, Cairns

• New Zealand: Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Queenstown, Dunedin, Hamilton, Nelson, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Invercargill

• Bali: Bali

• Africa: Accra, Lagos, Abuja, Cape Town, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, Dakar, Cairo, Casablanca, Marrakech, Algiers, Tunis, Durban, Dar es Salaam, Abidjan, Entebbe, Zanzibar, Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, Agadir, Tangier, Marsa Alam, Djerba, Borg El Arab

• Thailand: Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, Pattaya

• Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur

• Mauritius: Mauritius

• China: Beijing, Xiamen, Chengdu, Shanghai, Wuhan, Shenyang, Shenzhen

• And more: Other popular international destinations worldwide



MyFlyYatra is redefining the flight experience for travelers. It is now the preferred platform for booking premium business class flights to all major destinations in world from US & Canada. Discerning travelers who seek a seamless, comfortable, and luxurious journey can go for this top-rated, accredited online flight platform.

"We are setting new standards in the world of luxury air travel," said Sonam Gosain, "With our services, travelers can find the best deals and premium business class tickets from major international hubs in the US, Australia, Europe, Asia, Africa and beyond."

From the moment that one books a flight with MyFlyYatra, it can be easy to open up a world of privileges. Fliers can enjoy exceptional customer service, premium cabin experiences, and access to renowned business class features such as spacious lie-flat seating, gourmet dining curated by world-class chefs, and exclusive airport lounge access.

MyFlyYatra have business class deals with all major airlines in the world. Fliers looking for comfort during long-haul flights can get the best satisfaction with these carriers. Offering custom experiences for business and leisure travelers alike, these airlines are widely regarded for offering the best business class to World experiences.

About MyFlyYatra

A top-notch flight booking service provider online, MyFlyYatra is a credible name in the travel industry. It is trusted by thousands of budget-fliers every day and has changed the way luxury flight booking process works, providing travelers with top business class flights from USA.

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