Five Student Essay Writers from Across South Carolina Honored at Special Ceremony

Five high school students from across the Palmetto State were honored today at the South Carolina Department of Education for their winning essays on the impact of African American leaders from South Carolina on their educational journeys. The students were also recognized before the State Board of Education.



Why It Matters

These students are winners of the Strong Men & Women in South Carolina History writing contest, sponsored by Dominion Energy.

This year’s prompt drew from the 2026 South Carolina African American History Calendar, highlighting Revolutionary War patriots and other influential South Carolinians.

Students incorporated the six purposes of the U.S. Constitution’s Preamble into their essays.

The contest challenges juniors and seniors annually to connect history to their own lives and future. ​​​​​​​

Each student will receive a MacBook Air.

Their schools or homeschool associations will receive $1,000.

Winning essays will be featured on SCDE and Dominion Energy websites.

“We are proud to recognize these five exceptional students for their powerful voices and thoughtful reflections in this writing contest. Their work honors our shared history and reminds us that South Carolina’s future is bright and in inspiring hands. We celebrate their achievement and the promise they represent.” – Superintendent Ellen Weaver“These talented young writers represent the very best of South Carolina. It is a true privilege to celebrate these students as they honor in their own words some of the Palmetto State’s finest heroes who have not only shaped our rich history but also serve as a beacon of hope for our great state.” – Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam

About the Program

The contest builds on South Carolina’s African American History Calendar, a decades-old initiative highlighting individuals who made lasting contributions to the state and nation.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation’s leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company’s mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

