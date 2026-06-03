From Times Square to the Bahamas: A Memoir from Inside the Peter Nygård Organization

The eclipse-inspired cover of In the Orbit of Peter Nygård symbolizes the opportunities, influence, and consequences that can accompany proximity to power.

From Times Square to the Bahamas, Paul McCrea shares a rare insider perspective on life inside the Peter Nygård organization.

From Times Square to the Bahamas, I had a front-row seat to a world of fashion, celebrity, ambition, and influence unlike anything I had previously experienced.” — Paul McCrea

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and marketing executive Paul McCrea has completed his memoir, In the Orbit of Peter Nygård : Power, Image and the Cost of Proximity, a 70,985-word firsthand account of his experiences inside one of the most recognizable and ambitious fashion organizations in North America.Drawing upon a career that included entrepreneurship, hospitality, media production, education, marketing, and corporate communications before joining Nygård International, McCrea provides readers with a unique perspective on leadership, organizational culture, ambition, and the realities of operating within a high-profile global enterprise.Founded by self-made entrepreneur Peter Nygård, Nygård International grew from modest beginnings into a multinational fashion company with a presence across North America and beyond. At its peak, the organization was recognized for its aggressive growth, innovative marketing, and larger-than-life corporate culture , attracting talented professionals from a wide range of disciplines.The memoir follows McCrea's journey from his early professional career to his role as Director of the Nygård Fashion Network, where he became part of an organization operating on a scale unlike anything he had previously experienced.From Times Square and Beverly Hills to the Bahamas and beyond, In the Orbit of Peter Nygård takes readers behind the velvet rope into a world of fashion, celebrity, private aircraft, luxury events, and high-stakes business decisions. Through firsthand accounts, McCrea reveals what it was like to work inside an organization where image was currency, access was power, and ambition often blurred the line between opportunity and risk."From Times Square and Beverly Hills to the Bahamas and beyond, I was given a front-row seat to a world of fashion, celebrity, private aircraft, major business initiatives, and extraordinary ambition," said McCrea. "Peter Nygård built a remarkable organization that attracted talented people from across North America. Whatever conclusions readers may draw about the man or the events that followed, there is no denying the scale of what was created. This book is my firsthand account of that world—the opportunities, the people, the culture, and the lessons learned from operating inside an organization unlike any I had previously encountered."Rather than focusing solely on public controversy or legal proceedings, In the Orbit of Peter Nygård explores the broader human story behind the headlines. Through personal experiences and professional observations, the book examines leadership, loyalty, organizational culture, personal accountability, and the complex decisions individuals make while pursuing ambitious goals within high-performance environments.McCrea holds an MBA in Marketing Management and has spent more than three decades leading marketing, communications, business development, media production, and organizational initiatives across multiple industries. He currently serves as President of Influence Pro Communications, a consulting and training firm focused on marketing, communications, and organizational adaptability.The manuscript is currently being presented to literary agents and publishing partners.For media inquiries, interview requests, or speaking engagements:Paul McCreaPresident, Influence Pro Communications Inc.Calgary, Alberta, Canadaepaulmccrea@gmail.com

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