Historic wine cellar Home of one of the founding fathers of the Napa Valley Estate-grown Bordeaux varietals thrive at Canard Vineyard, reflecting the unique terroir of Napa Valley.

Canard Vineyard has been named one of the San Francisco Chronicle's Best Napa Valley Wineries to Visit for its authentic hospitality and historic roots.

One of the best wineries to visit in Napa Valley.” — Esther Mobley, San Francisco Chronicle

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANARD VINEYARD NAMED ONE OF THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE'S BEST NAPA VALLEY WINERIES TO VISIT

Canard Vineyard has been recognized by the San Francisco Chronicle as one of the Best Napa Valley Wineries to Visit, earning a place on the publication's highly selective list highlighting exceptional wine and hospitality experiences throughout Napa Valley.

Selected by Chronicle wine critic Esther Mobley, the list celebrates wineries that offer memorable guest experiences, distinctive wines, and a strong sense of place. Canard Vineyard was recognized for its authentic approach to hospitality, historic property, and deep roots in Napa Valley agriculture.

Founded in 1984 and located in Calistoga, Canard Vineyard has built a reputation for producing vineyard-designated wines that reflect the character of its estate-grown fruit. The property is home to some of Napa Valley's oldest Zinfandel vines and remains a family-owned and operated winery committed to preserving the agricultural heritage of the region.

"We're honored to be included among Napa Valley's best winery destinations," said Adam Fox, Managing Director of Canard Vineyard. "For decades, Canard has quietly focused on farming exceptional vineyards but only just recently opened to the public for tours and tastings. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the support of our loyal customers and wine allocation members."

Unlike many large-scale winery destinations, Canard Vineyard offers guests an intimate and personal experience centered on wine, farming, and family history. Visitors are welcomed to a working vineyard and historic ranch property where they can enjoy, single vineyard, estate wines while learning about the land, its history, and the people who steward it.

The recognition comes as Canard Vineyard continues to welcome guests seeking authentic Napa Valley experiences that connect wine, agriculture, and community.

For more information about Canard Vineyard or to schedule a tasting, visit www.canardvineyard.com.

About Canard Vineyard

Canard Vineyard is a family-owned winery located in Napa Valley, California. Established in 1984, the estate is known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux blends and historic old-vine Zinfandel. Each wine is handcrafted and showcases the unique character of the estate in Calistoga. Canard Vineyard remains dedicated to sustainable farming, exceptional winemaking, and creating memorable guest experiences.

Media Contact:

Adam Fox

adamfox@canardvineyard.com

www.canardvineyard.com

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