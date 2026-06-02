Gov. Reynolds signs public safety bills into law

Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 2542, House File 2787, and Senate File 2399, three bills relating to public safety and protecting Iowans from repeat offenders, into law. The enacted legislation ends warrant resolution clinics, requires magistrates to set bail at the scheduled amount, and establishes a new “three strikes” system, which ends deferred or suspended sentences for habitual offenders, raises the minimum sentence for habitual offenders from three to seven years, and changes the maximum sentence from 15 to 20 years. “For too long, a small number of repeat offenders have been responsible for a disproportionate share of crime in our communities,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These criminals cycle through the justice system with little accountability and put innocent Iowans at risk. Together, these reforms reflect a simple principle: Iowa will stand with victims, support law enforcement, and prioritize public safety.”

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