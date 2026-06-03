Associate Owners Group (AOG) Unveils Its Four Pillars of Ownership

Four Pillars of Ownership Four Pillars of Ownership

Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to introduce the Four Pillars of Ownership; the structural foundation upon which the AOG family of companies is built.

The Four Pillars are...a force multiplier. Every pillar strengthens every other pillar, and every company within the AOG family of companies benefits from the strength of the whole.” — Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to formally introduce the Four Pillars of Ownership; the structural foundation upon which the AOG family of companies is built. Spanning insurance agencies, wealth management, technology, and products and services, the Four Pillars represent AOG's blueprint for creating a fully integrated ecosystem where agents, advisors, and agency owners have everything they need to build, grow, and own their business.At the core of AOG's mission is a conviction long ignored in financial services: the professionals who create the value should share fully in the value created. The Four Pillars exist to make that conviction operational; giving every company, agent, and leader within the AOG family of companies a clearly defined place in a system designed to reward ownership, not just production.Built on Four Foundations. Built for One Vision.The Insurance Agency Pillar anchors the network and serves as the primary distribution engine of the AOG ecosystem, led by Experior Financial Group operating across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, alongside Common Sense Financial, ITH Life, Canyon Insurance, Bachmann Financial Group, Agency Contracting Services, the Fisher Group, and Groupe Financier Signature.The Wealth Management Pillar extends AOG's platform into the RIA and broker-dealer space through Your IA, Colab Capital, and First Asset Financial; giving advisors the infrastructure to grow without sacrificing brand or independence.The Technology Pillar equips the network with Copper CRM, TKT Consulting's Paymaster; currently serving over 150,000 licensed agents industry-wide; and Wellthplan, AOG's AI-driven financial wellness app that functions as a personalized financial GPS for clients.The Products and Services Pillar completes the ecosystem with Javan Shield for captive E&O coverage, Rhino Re for reinsurance, DebtMedic for client debt relief, and AOG Realty Holdings for business properties across the organization.A System Designed to Multiply."Those who help build the business deserve to own it," said Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group. "The Four Pillars are not just a business structure; they are a force multiplier. Every pillar strengthens every other pillar, and every company within the AOG family of companies benefits from the strength of the whole."Together, the Four Pillars create an ownership model where every component serves the network it was built for; moving agents and advisors from income to ownership, from individual production to shared enterprise value, and from fragmented effort to aligned participation across the entire system. AOG currently serves professionals across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, with continued expansion underway.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)Associate Owners Group (AOG) is a collaborative ecosystem, and growing family of companies; across financial, insurance, and technology sectors, united by a shared commitment to ownership, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through strategic acquisitions and aligned vision, AOG helps companies grow stronger together while advancing financial independence for families nationwide. AOG's ownership model is designed as a force multiplier, enabling agents, builders, and leaders to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; creating long-term value through shared growth, alignment, and opportunity.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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