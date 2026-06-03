Bath Garden Center To Host Bartholomew Bear Birthday Event in Fort Collins

The June 8 in-store event will include cupcakes, lemonade, a prize giveaway, and limited Jellycat gifts with purchase.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery will host an in-store birthday celebration for Bartholomew Bear , a popular Jellycat plush toy, on June 8 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The event will take place at Bath Garden Center & Nursery, located at 2000 East Prospect Road in Fort Collins.The celebration is part of Bartholomew Bear’s Birthday , a Jellycat retailer event inviting fans to mark another year for the well-known plush bear. During the Fort Collins event, attendees can enjoy cupcakes and lemonade while supplies last. Bath Garden Center will also hold a giveaway drawing for one free Bartholomew Bear.The first 50 in-store purchases during the event will receive a free Jellycat enamel pin and tote bag. The giveaway items are available only while supplies last and are limited to one set per qualifying purchase.Jellycat declares that Bartholomew Bear’s birthday is a celebration of friendship, quality time, and shared fun with favorite Jellycat characters. Fans are encouraged to join the broader celebration on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok by sharing content on June 8 and using the hashtag #BartholomewBearsBirthday.Bath Garden Center & Nursery has served Fort Collins and surrounding Northern Colorado communities for 60 years. Founded in 1965 as a small landscaping company, the locally owned and family-operated business has grown into a full-service garden center. Bath Garden Center offers garden tools, flowers, soil, plants, vegetables, and herbs that are naturally grown in its greenhouses or sourced from reputable area growers. The garden center also provides services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting , and landscaping support.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Offering a variety of helpful and unique services, including plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.