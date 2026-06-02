Creating Jobs in Pennsylvania: Governor Shapiro Secures $10 Million Investment from the Kurt J. Lesker Company to Expand Operations, Creating 39 New Jobs

The Shapiro Administration is investing $340,000 to support the leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality vacuum products’ expansion in Centre and Allegheny counties.

This announcement further points to the Shapiro Administration’s successful strategy to drive economic growth, create jobs, and position the Commonwealth as a national leader in manufacturing.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 23,200 new jobs across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $10 million investment from the Kurt J. Lesker Company to expand its operations in Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration is investing $340,000 into the project, which will create 39 total new jobs over the next four years and retain 299 existing, full-time positions.

To meet customer demand in the semiconductor and protective coating industries, the Kurt J. Lesker Company is partnering with Penn State University and will lease space in State College, Centre County for research and development of the atomic layering disposition (ALD) process, where it will create five new jobs. ALD is an advanced process that applies extremely thin layers of material to surfaces, helping improve products like computer chips, medical devices, batteries, and protective coatings.

To support the production of equipment for ALD, the company is also expanding its headquarters in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, where it will create 34 new jobs.

“My Administration is laser-focused on making the Commonwealth more competitive, supporting employers who invest here, and creating new opportunities for workers and families across Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “By working with businesses that are committed to growing in our communities, we’re building a stronger economic future for generations to come – and today’s announcement is further proof that Pennsylvania is competing for and winning economic deals.”

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, the Kurt J. Lesker Company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $40,000 WEDNetPA grant to train employees.

“Investments like this from the long-standing, homegrown Kurt J. Lesker Company are reinforcing Pennsylvania’s leadership in the manufacturing industry,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “By partnering with world-class institutions like Penn State, expanding operations in both Centre and Allegheny counties, and creating new opportunities in the semiconductor supply chain, Kurt J. Lesker is helping strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy and position our Commonwealth for long-term growth.”

Manufacturing is one of the key industries outlined in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy that will help the Commonwealth build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians. The strategy, launched in January 2024, is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation.

“We’re a global organization serving customers around the world, with a strong foundation in Western Pennsylvania,” said Kurt Lesker IV, President and CEO, Kurt J. Lesker Company. “This investment accelerates our Atomic Layer Deposition capabilities, including advanced work in aluminum scandium nitride and other critical films that are enabling the next generation of high‑performance devices. From semiconductors and data centers to emerging quantum technologies, these innovations support our mission of Enabling Technology for a Better World.”

The Kurt J. Lesker Company was founded in 1954 in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania. It specializes in the design, manufacturing, and integration of critical vacuum components, systems, and solutions for the semiconductor, quantum, fusion, aerospace, optics, electronics, and research and development markets.

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Vylor in Delaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 23,200 new jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth

from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The Pennsylvania First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million in the 2026-27 proposed budget, for a total of $38 million.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief online.

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