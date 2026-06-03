MRN Attended Twin Cities Business Show Panel on AI and Enterprise Innovation- May 19th 2026 at the Minneapolis Club

MRN joined TCB Show’s live AI panel to follow enterprise innovation trends while reaffirming its commitment to human-led case analysis.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Resource Network (MRN) recently attended the first live taping of the Twin Cities Business (TCB) Show, an in-person event focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in enterprise transformation. The event brought together business and technology leaders from across the region to explore how organizations are leveraging AI to drive innovation and prepare for the future.The program featured a live episode hosted by Charlie Rybak, Vice President of Editorial Innovation at Twin Cities Business. The discussion spotlighted Jaime Montemayor, Chief Digital, Technology & Transformation Officer at General Mills, who shared insights into how the company is implementing AI-powered tools to enhance operations, accelerate innovation, and strengthen long-term capabilities.Following the live taping, attendees participated in a panel discussion on enterprise AI adoption, cybersecurity considerations, and digital transformation strategies. Panelists included experts from RSM, Merchant & Gould, eDiscover AI, and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, offering a range of perspectives on the opportunities and challenges associated with AI integration.MRN’s participation reflects its commitment to staying informed on emerging technologies and their potential impact across industries. While MRN does not use artificial intelligence in its case analysis or work product, the organization actively evaluates innovations that may help improve efficiency and reduce costs for clients over time. Engaging in discussions like these ensures MRN remains well-positioned to identify responsible, practical advancements that support client outcomes without compromising quality or rigor.About Medical Resource NetworkFounded in 1993, Medical Resource Network (MRN) is a legal nurse consulting firm that specializes in analyzing complex medical issues to support early case assessment, claims resolution, and litigation. MRN’s services include medical record retrieval review , case analysis, expert retention, and peer review, serving a broad client base nationwide.

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