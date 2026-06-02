Xiong, Rogers Introduce Legislation to Make Childcare More Affordable

Democratic legislators propose $10 million in supplemental funding to codify and expand MI Tri-Share and Care Share, delivering more relief to parents in every county.

LANSING, Mich., June 2, 2026 — State Reps. Mai Xiong (D-Warren) and Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) hosted a press conference today announcing House Bills 6034-35, which codify and appropriate $10 million to MI Tri-Share and Care-Share. The legislation would invest in some of the fastest-growing workplace childcare benefit programs in the state, expanding access to childcare for workers in every corner of Michigan.

“We are in an affordability crisis. Families are paying more at the gas pump, in the grocery store, on housing and on energy costs. I am committed to providing Michigan families relief now,” Rep. Xiong said. “My legislation codifies and expands Tri-Share and Care-Share, lowering costs for families, workers and businesses. Childcare is a workforce and economic issue. If parents can’t afford childcare, they can’t earn a living, businesses lose out on workers and our state’s economy suffers. Childcare costs are keeping parents out of the workforce and making it harder for employers to recruit and retain workers. As a working parent of four young children, I know the struggle every parent faces as they balance raising a family and working. This package helps address both issues and brings relief to Michigan families and ensures a robust workforce.”

Businesses that partner with MI Tri-Share are able to share the cost of their eligible employee’s childcare equally among the employer, the employee and the State of Michigan. For employees who do not meet the income eligibility requirement of 400% of the federal poverty limit, Care-Share allows businesses to offer a one-third childcare contribution. The $10 million plan gives the state more flexibility to expand the program, help more businesses opt in and connect more families with affordable childcare support.

“When I served on the Workforce Development Board as a Kalamazoo County Commissioner, one of the top barriers cited for job seekers entering the workforce was childcare,” said Rep. Rogers, a licensed physical therapist. “Unaffordable childcare is fueling Michigan’s healthcare workforce shortage by making it harder for nurses and other essential healthcare workers to stay in the profession. By codifying Tri-Share and investing $10 million to expand it, we’re removing a key barrier and helping people stay in the jobs they were trained for. This strengthens our hospitals, supports our essential healthcare workers and ensures patients get the care they need.”

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