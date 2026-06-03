When a 10-Hour Course Takes 10 Seconds: The Collapse of Time-Based Training Assurance

Industry leaders call for stronger training verification as AI agents challenge longstanding assumptions about online compliance training.

As AI changes how learners interact with online content, it becomes increasingly important to know that the right person is genuinely engaging with the prerequisite learning, not just the assessment ” — Dee Arp, Chief Quality Officer, NEBOSH

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognisense is warning that advances in artificial intelligence are exposing a growing gap between what online training records appear to prove and what they can actually verify.For decades, organizations have relied on course completion records, time spent in training, and passing assessment scores as evidence that required learning occurred. Today, AI agents can navigate courses, answer questions, complete assessments, and generate records that appear entirely legitimate to learning management systems.According to Cognisense, the issue is not simply whether AI can complete training. It is whether organizations can demonstrate that the person receiving credit for the training was the person who actually completed it.“The compliance training industry has long relied on time, completion records, and quiz scores as evidence that learning occurred,” said Robert Day, Managing Director of Cognisense. “AI is forcing organizations to re-examine that assumption. The question is no longer whether a course was completed. The question is who, or what, completed it.”The implications extend across safety, compliance, certification, and workforce training programs where training records are routinely relied upon as evidence of competency, regulatory compliance, and due diligence.Industry leaders are increasingly recognizing the challenge.“Safety training exists because the consequences of getting it wrong are measured in lives. As AI reshapes how learners interact with online content, the whole industry, including providers, employers, and standards bodies, has an opportunity to strengthen how we verify that training translates into genuine competence. That conversation is one safety leaders should be leading, and it’s one we’re actively engaged in.”— Brian Carpenter, Sales Director, National Safety Council“We work hard on ensuring our assessment integrity, but the harder question for the wider sector is what happens before the assessment. As AI changes how learners interact with online content, it becomes increasingly important to know that the right person is genuinely engaging with the prerequisite learning, not just the final assessment — and it’s a conversation I’d very much welcome being part of.”— Dee Arp, Chief Quality Officer, NEBOSHWhile many organizations rely on LMS records, audit logs, course telemetry, and periodic authentication checks as evidence of training completion, these controls primarily measure system activity rather than human participation. They can confirm that a course was accessed, progressed through, and completed, but they often provide limited evidence of who actually performed the learning.Cognisense believes organizations should increasingly focus on three critical questions:• Was that learner meaningfully engaged throughout the learning process?• Was the training completed without AI agents, automation tools, or other software acting on the learner’s behalf?The company is encouraging employers, training providers, certification bodies, and regulators to evaluate a simple test:If an AI agent completed a required 10-hour course tomorrow while generating a normal-looking training record, would your organization detect it? As AI capabilities continue to evolve , Cognisense believes that question will become increasingly important for organizations seeking to demonstrate the integrity, defensibility, and effectiveness of their compliance training programs.About CognisenseCognisense helps organizations strengthen the integrity, defensibility, and effectiveness of compliance training through assurance, verification, monitoring, and audit-readiness solutions.

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