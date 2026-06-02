President of State Board of Education Steps Down Following Years of Service

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) announced Tuesday, June 2, that State Board President Mary Schrag has resigned from the State Board, effective immediately. Schrag was appointed to the State Board in 2019 by former Governor Parson.

“With new State Board members well established and more on the way, this is a natural and logical time for me to step away,” Schrag said. “It’s been an honor to serve Missouri students alongside all the State Board members.”

Under Missouri law, members of the State Board are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate. The Governor’s Office will determine the process for filling the vacancy created by Schrag’s resignation.

“Please know that my support for public education in Missouri is not going anywhere,” Schrag said.

State Board Vice President Brooks Miller will assume the role as State Board President until the State Board holds elections at its June 23 meeting.