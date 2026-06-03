UpKeep Launches AI Platform to Streamline Residential Property Maintenance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Morales, founder and CEO of UpKeep ( https://upkeepfirm.com ), is taking on one of real estate's most operationally broken categories with an AI-native approach — and doing it bootstrapped from Las Vegas.Residential property maintenance has long been long resisted the venture-backed dispatch software companies that have collectively raised more than $97 million yet failed to win the category. Morales believes that's because they're solving the wrong problem."This is not a software problem — it's a coordination problem," said Morales, founder of UpKeep. "AI is the only technology capable of orchestrating it in real time. We're building it AI-first, from day one, as the operating system, not an add-on."UpKeep is an AI-native maintenance coordination platform built for residential property management. The platform sits between property managers, tenants, and a vetted local network of service providers, handling intake, dispatch, communication, and follow-through across the entire maintenance lifecycle.The UpKeep ModelUnlike traditional dispatch software, UpKeep operates purely as the coordination layer. The platform never owns trucks, employs technicians, or pays for repair work. Property managers or owners pay service providers directly. UpKeep coordinates the entire workflow, from request submission through job completion, while earning coordination fees from property management companies and referral fees from service providers.Tenants submit maintenance requests through online forms, SMS, or calls. Requests are routed, triaged, scheduled, and matched to vetted local service providers through the platform. Property managers get real-time coordination without the operational burden.A Personal Journey to Building UpKeepMorales, 30, knows something about building from scratch. Born in California and raised mostly in Las Vegas, he spent his teenage years in Mexico after his parents relocated. He returned to the United States alone at 17, settling in Las Vegas with no capital, sleeping on a relative's floor and relying on public transit."Every funded competitor in this category bolted AI on after the fact," Morales said. "I'm building UpKeep with AI as the substrate. That is not a feature difference — it is an architectural one."He runs UpKeep as a solo founder with a contracted development and marketing team. The bootstrapped approach is by design. "I build what industries are missing," Morales said. "Right now, residential property management is missing a coordination layer that actually works. That's what UpKeep is."About UpKeepUpKeep is an AI-native maintenance coordination platform for residential property management. Founded in Las Vegas by Jonathan Morales, the platform connects property managers, tenants, and vetted local service providers, coordinating the entire maintenance workflow without owning trucks, employing technicians, or paying for repairs. Learn more at https://upkeepfirm.com Website: https://upkeepfirm.com/

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