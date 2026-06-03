PILAR URIBE Lands in High-Stakes Finale of HBO Max Drama EUPHORIA

Actress Pilar Uribe Pilar Uribe on set of EUPHORIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Pilar Uribe steps into the shocking supersized series finale episode of HBO Max's hit drama series EUPHORIA, which premiered on May 31st.The record-breaking 93-minute Season 3 episode titled “In God We Trust,” delivered a devastating end including a massive shootout as the drug syndicates collide. Uribe appears in the storyline as a Nurse in a Mexico clinic when Kitty (Anna van Patten) and Christina (Amelia Hammer Harris) travel across the border to undergo plastic surgery procedures. She helps guide the girls through a critical moment as events unfold involving betrayal, drug trafficking, and a dangerous journey.Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria remains one of television's most discussed dramas, known for its distinctive visual style and emotionally charged storytelling. For Uribe, the opportunity to work directly with Levinson became one of the most memorable aspects of filming."I came into the scene with all my actor ideas," Uribe said. "Then the director came on set. He was so calm and with just a few words, turned the scene around for me. It was wonderful."A bilingual actress with an international career spanning television, streaming, voiceover, and radio, Uribe continues to build a diverse body of work across multiple entertainment platforms. Audiences recently saw her emerge opposite Mariska Hargitay in NBC's Law & Order: SVU, where she portrayed Precinct Commander Fran Volpe.Global viewers also know Uribe for her work as Maria Beatriz Valencia in the international phenomenon Yo Soy Betty La Fea and its recent continuation, Betty La Fea: The Story Continues. The groundbreaking show became the most successful telenovela in history, reaching audiences around the world with broadcasts in over 180 countries, dubbed into 25 different languages and spawning over 30 international adaptations.In addition to her on-camera work, Uribe has established herself as a respected voice actor. Her credits include the animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, as well as popular video game titles such as Cookie Run Kingdom, Genshin Impact, Second Extinction, and Solar Ash. She has also worked extensively in dubbing, narration, and broadcasting, including producing and recording content for WLRN Miami-South Florida.Born and raised in New York City, Uribe earned a degree in Theater Arts from Sweet Briar College before launching a professional career that would take her from New York to Colombia, Miami, and Los Angeles. Along the way, she built an extensive body of work across both English and Spanish-language productions as an actress while also developing her own writing projects.For more about PILAR URIBE visit: PilarUribe.com Follow on Instagram: IG: @pilaruribe.actor and Facebook: /pilaruribe.actor

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