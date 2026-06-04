Ingenovis Health's Brittaney Jackson Earns Spot on SIA's 2026 40 Under 40 List

Brittaney Jackson

Ingenovis Health announced that Brittaney Jackson, Chief of Staff, Operations, earned Staffing Industry Analysts 2026 40 Under 40 honor.

Brittaney is exactly the kind of leader who makes Ingenovis stronger every single day.” — Chief Operating Officer Lane Greever

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenovis Health today announced that Brittaney Jackson, Chief of Staff, Operations, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts ' (SIA) 2026 40 Under 40 list, an annual recognition honoring the next generation of outstanding leaders in the staffing and workforce solutions industry.Jackson is one of a select group of professionals chosen from across the global staffing industry for their demonstrated achievement, influence, and impact over the past year. SIA's 40 Under 40 list is widely regarded as one of the industry's most competitive and prestigious recognitions for emerging executive talent."Brittaney is exactly the kind of leader who makes Ingenovis stronger every single day," said Ingenovis Health Chief Operating Officer Lane Greever. "She leads with integrity while thinking across the entire organization and consistently delivering results that matter for our clients, our clinicians, and our teams. This recognition is well deserved."Jackson joined Ingenovis Health in 2011 as a temporary strike recruiter and has spent 15 years building deep expertise across strike operations, client services, business intelligence, and brand leadership. In her most recent role leading USN, one of the first brands in the Ingenovis Health company portfolio, she drove record-breaking performance, surpassing revenue and profitability targets and delivering meaningful year-over-year margin improvementNow serving as Chief of Staff, Operations, Jackson leads enterprise-wide initiatives focused on operational efficiency, scalability, and an elevated experience for both clinicians and clients. She serves as executive lead on two cross-brand leadership groups focused on recruiting and operations, which function as internal forums for problem-solving, innovation, and best-practice sharing across Ingenovis' eight brands. Jackson is simultaneously pursuing a Juris Doctor at the University of Maine School of Law while serving in her executive role.About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an integrated healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands—including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon—as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com

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