Sparrow Plein Air Festival Photo by Sam Koskinen

Artist Passes Now On Sale For Three-Day Community Event That Transforms Vermont Town Into An Open-Air Art Studio

Plein air painting is a powerful way to experience Vermont. You’re immersed in nature—the light, the sounds, even the wind become part of the work.” — Beth Bluestein

MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparrow Plein Air Festival returns to Middlebury June 12–14, transforming the town into a vibrant open-air studio where artists and visitors can experience the creative process in real time. In partnership with Better Middlebury Partnership, painters will work across downtown streets, riverbanks, gardens, and historic sites, capturing Vermont’s landscape en plein air—directly from life. The festival is free and open to the public, inviting visitors to explore the town, watch artists at work, and engage with demonstrations and programming throughout the weekend. Participating artists register through a paid festival pass and families with young artists are also encouraged to join.

“Events like Sparrow Plein Air Festival highlight what makes Middlebury so special,” said Kathryn Torres, Co-Director of the Better Middlebury Partnership. “It brings together local businesses, artists, and visitors in a way that energizes our downtown and celebrates the creative spirit of our community.”

Now in its second year, the festival builds on the creative community surrounding Sparrow Art Supply, an independent, woman-owned art supply store and gallery. The inaugural event brought together nearly 100 artists of all ages and more than two dozen local businesses, establishing a town-wide celebration of the arts.

“Plein air painting is a powerful way to experience Vermont,” said Beth Bluestein, owner of Sparrow Art Supply and Sparrow Plein Air Festival organizer. “You’re immersed in nature—the light, the sounds, even the wind become part of the work. It’s both meditative and energizing. At Sparrow, we believe creativity is for everyone, and this festival is about bringing people together to create, connect with their surroundings, and celebrate the start of summer.”

Throughout the weekend, programming blends painting with community engagement designed for all experience levels. The festival begins Friday with artist check-in at Sparrow Art Supply, followed by workshops led by Jennifer Sampson and Annelein Beukenkamp, and a welcome gathering at 5:30 PM at The Blue Bar at Swift House Inn. Participants will enjoy a free drink ticket for beer, wine or a special watercolor cocktail. On Saturday and Sunday, artists paint throughout town, with daily Plein Air Ambassador demonstrations at 10 AM and 1 PM, along with community events including a Creemee Social at Shiretown Marketplace and a Cookie Hour at The Stone Mill, featuring treats from Cookie Love.

A centerpiece of this year’s festival is the Wet Paint Exhibit and Sale, where artwork created during the weekend will be displayed and available for purchase at Sparrow Art Supply through the July 4th weekend, extending the life of the event beyond its three-day run.

Festival support is provided by Table 21 and a network of community partners including Adagio Chocolates, Addison County Independent, As Little Cooking as Possible LLC, BHHS Vermont Realty Group, BS&T Studio, Better Middlebury Partnership, Daniel Smith Artist Materials, Faber Castell, Haymaker Bun Company, Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History, The Historic Marbleworks, Little Seed Coffee Roasters, Middlebury Area Land Trust, Middlebury College, Middlebury Inn, Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op, Middleton Vermont, Modry Media, New Wave Art, Otter Creek Used Books, Shiretown Marketplace, SLS Arts, Sweet Cecily, Swift House Inn, The Stone Mill,

Sparrow Plein Air Festival passes for participating artists are available now through June 1. More information is available at https://www.sparrowartsupply.com/plein-air-festival.

About Sparrow Art Supply: Sparrow Art Supply is an independent art supply store and gallery in Middlebury, Vermont, dedicated to supporting artists of all levels through thoughtfully curated materials, exhibitions, and community-driven programming. Founded and owned by Beth Bluestein, Sparrow has become a creative hub for the region, fostering artistic connection through its shop, exhibitions, and the Sparrow Artist Collective. Beth is also the founder and organizer of Sparrow Plein Air Festival, a town-wide event that brings artists together to paint on location throughout Middlebury. A practicing watercolor painter, her work explores the intersections of landscape, architecture, and seasonal change. For more information, visit https://www.sparrowartsupply.com/about.

About Better Middlebury Partnership: The Better Middlebury Partnership (BMP) is a civic organization dedicated to making the Greater Middlebury area a better place to live, work, and play. Since 1966, BMP has been an integral part of the Middlebury Community. The nonprofit organization is led by a diverse volunteer board that fosters a vibrant, inclusive, and thriving Middlebury community. For more information, visit https://experiencemiddlebury.com/about-the-bmp/.

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