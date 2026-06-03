FemiClear® Announces Next Phase of Growth Through Acquisition by Venture Life Group plc

FemiClear is an intimate health brand dedicated to providing clinically studied, effective solutions for common intimate health concerns, including bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, urinary health, vaginal wellness, and genital herpes symptoms.

Transaction will expand access to science-backed intimate health solutions and accelerate innovation in women’s wellness

We are thrilled to be joining forces with Venture Life Group. They share our commitment to advancing women’s health and recognize the strength of the FemiClear brand.” — Caroline Goodner, CEO & Co-Founder of FemiClear

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FemiClear , a women-led brand known for advancing intimate health solutions, today announced it has been acquired by Venture Life Group plc (“Venture Life” or “VLG”), an international self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the global self-care market.This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for FemiClear and its mission to transform how women experience and manage intimate health through innovative consumer products that are proven by science.Founded to address underserved and often stigmatized women’s health concerns, FemiClear has built a loyal consumer base through clinically studied products designed to support women navigating common and recurring concerns such as bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, urinary tract health, vaginal wellness, and genital herpes. With distribution in major retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and CVS, FemiClear has already gained traction in the US market.With VLG’s backing, FemiClear will have the opportunity to deepen existing retail relationships, expand distribution, increase brand awareness, and reach the millions of women who experience common intimate health concerns that may benefit from FemiClear’s more effective, natural, patented formulas. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Venture Life Group. They share our commitment to advancing women’s health and recognize the strength of the FemiClear and CUROXEN brands,” said Caroline Goodner, CEO & Co-Founder of FemiClear.“FemiClear was created to bring better efficacy through innovative science to common, recurring women’s health concerns, and we believe this transaction will expand these trusted solutions to a broader audience. With VLG’s greater scale, resources, and other feminine health assets, we are excited for the opportunity to accelerate growth, expand VLG’s U.S. footprint, and continue improving women’s lives.”Jerry Randall, Founder & CEO of Venture Life Group plc commented: “I am delighted that we have been able to bring the very exciting FemiClear and CUROXEN brands into the Venture Life Group, along with some of the high calibre team who have been instrumental in the success of these brands. Venture Life is heavily committed to and invested in advancing women’s health already through its market leading brands outside of the US, Balance Activ and Health & Her, and see the FemiClear brand as a fantastic fit in its growing women’s health portfolio. I give huge credit to the founders and team at OrganiCare for the great achievements with the brand to date and am very excited about how Venture Life and the whole team will continue to build on this success. The acquisition brings us a first-class team and platform in the US which we can leverage and continue to invest in and grow with other brands we currently own and new ones we will own in the future, and to continue to improve the lives of women.”The partnership strengthens FemiClear’s ability to continue investing in product innovation, clinical and consumer research, retail expansion, and women’s health education, while maintaining the brand’s commitment to delivering effective, science-backed solutions women can trust.In addition to FemiClear, the transaction includes CUROXEN, a science-backed wound and oral care brand focused on innovative solutions designed to support healing and skin recovery.“This next chapter allows us to continue doing what we care about most, helping women feel informed, supported, and confident in managing their intimate health,” added Goodner. “We are incredibly grateful to our customers, retail partners, and employees who have supported FemiClear’s mission and growth.”ABOUT FEMICLEARFemiClearis a women-led intimate health brand dedicated to providing clinically studied, effective solutions for common intimate health concerns, including bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, urinary health, vaginal wellness, and genital herpes symptoms. With a focus on innovation, education, and accessibility, FemiClear is on a mission to transform how women experience and manage intimate health.ABOUT VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLCVenture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing and commercializing products for the global self-care market. Its portfolio includes products spanning women’s health, oral care, glucose management, oncology support, and other self-care categories, with products sold in over 90 countries worldwide.

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