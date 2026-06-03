Collector Cars & Motor Bikes From The Gary Colton Collection Gear Up For Sale June 14

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, one of the most legendary homologation muscle cars ever built, powered by a date-correct Ford 429 V8. Estimate: CA$300,000-$350,000. 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 4-Speed, equipped with a 428 Police Interceptor V8 and desirable four-speed manual transmission. Estimate: CA$150,000-$180,000. 2009 Ferrari F430, Ferrari’s final production-year F430 and a benchmark naturally aspirated V8 supercar. Estimate: CA$140,000-$160,000.

Fifty-one collector vehicles and motorcycles, including rare Ford Mustangs, a Ferrari F430 and early Honda CB750 superbikes, will be offered live and online.

Many collectors identify with the old truism, ‘the thrill is in the hunt,’ for Gary, that hunt was for big game. He hunted the rarest of superbikes, sports cars and and muscle cars. The right ones.” — Ethan Miller

SCHOMBERG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 ; a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 4-Speed; and a final-year 2009 Ferrari F430 headline Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Collector Cars & Motor Bikes – The Gary Colton Collection auction scheduled for Sunday, June 14. The sale presents 51 lots from one of Canada’s most focused private collections of sports cars, muscle cars and superbikes, assembled over decades by enthusiast and collector Gary Colton.“Many collectors identify with the old truism, ‘the thrill is in the hunt,’” said Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “For Gary Colton, that hunt was for big game. He hunted the rarest examples of superbikes, sports cars and golden-age muscle cars. The right ones.” The resulting collection features some of the most sought-after American performance cars, European sports cars and landmark motorcycles ever produced.This is a live and online auction event, with live in-person bidding at 6485 Lloydtown-Aurora Road in Schomberg, Ontario. Doors will open at 8 a.m. Eastern Time and the auction will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Registration is required to attend in person. Online bidding is available through the Miller & Miller Auctions website and LiveAuctioneers. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Lots will close via live webcast on auction day, allowing bidders worldwide to participate in real time.Leading the sale is Lot 39, a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, estimated at CA$300,000-$350,000. Widely regarded as one of the most important muscle cars ever produced, the Boss 429 was created to homologate Ford’s semi-hemispherical NASCAR engine for competition. Built by Kar Kraft with extensive factory modifications, the model remains one of the most collectible Mustangs ever offered. This example is powered by a date-correct Ford 429 V8 service block purchased directly from Ford and reportedly dyno tested at 600 horsepower on pump gas, combining authentic Boss 429 appearance with formidable road-going performance.Lot 30, a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 4-Speed, carries an estimate of CA$150,000-$180,000. Built under the direction of Carroll Shelby, the GT500 represents the pinnacle of Ford performance in the late 1960s. Equipped with a 428 cubic-inch Police Interceptor V8 and highly desirable four-speed manual transmission, this example retains its original engine and rear end and benefits from a 1969 Boss transmission upgrade. Its combination of rarity, performance and direct Shelby lineage places it among the most desirable Mustangs of the era.Lot 42 is a 2009 Ferrari F430, estimated at CA$140,000-$160,000. As the final production year of Ferrari’s celebrated F430, this mid-engine exotic represents the end of an important chapter in Ferrari history. Powered by a 4.3-litre flat-plane crank V8 producing 483 horsepower, the F430 blends Formula One-derived technology with timeless Italian styling. Collectors continue to prize late-production examples for their refinement and connection to Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V8 heritage.European sports car enthusiasts will be drawn to Lot 27, a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Roadster, estimated at CA$120,000-$150,000. Inspired by the legendary 300SL, the 190SL combined elegant styling with grand touring comfort, creating one of the most iconic roadsters of the postwar era. This late-production example reflects the model’s full maturity and remains highly respected among collectors worldwide.Lot 33, a 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible, also estimated at CA$120,000-$150,000, represents the muscle car era at its peak. Equipped with the coveted 455 cubic-inch High Output V8, four-speed manual transmission and convertible body style, it belongs to one of the rarest GTO configurations produced. Fewer than 160 convertibles were built with this drivetrain combination, while its striking black-on-black presentation further enhances its desirability.Two additional Mustang highlights include Lot 36, a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet Q-Code, estimated at CA$120,000-$150,000, and Lot 21, a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet R-Code, estimated at CA$110,000-$130,000. The Q-Code is celebrated for its balance of aggressive styling and street performance, while the R-Code’s functional Shaker Ram Air induction system and competition-focused character have made it one of the most sought-after Mach 1 variants ever produced.Motorcycle collectors will compete for Lot 10, a 1969 Honda CB750 K0 Die-Cast, estimated at CA$35,000-$50,000. Widely recognized as the world’s first true superbike, the CB750 revolutionized motorcycle design with its transverse inline-four engine, front hydraulic disc brake and remarkable blend of performance and reliability. Early-production die-cast examples such as this one are increasingly difficult to find and represent a cornerstone of any serious vintage motorcycle collection.“Across categories of the rarest sports cars, muscle cars and superbikes, Gary’s got it,” Miller said. “He’s been hunting and gathering bikes and cars for a lifetime. This sale gives collectors a rare opportunity to acquire examples that could only be assembled through decades of searching.”The complete auction catalogue and online bidding are available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers. Interested bidders are encouraged to review the catalogue, inspection reports and vehicle documentation prior to auction day.For more information about the Collector Cars & Motor Bikes – The Gary Colton Collection auction scheduled for June 14, 2026, visit:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single item, an estate or an entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. For more information about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Collector Cars & Motor Bikes – The Gary Colton Collection auction, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

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