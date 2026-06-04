Earthworks Audio Named Official Microphone Partner Of Musora

Earthworks Audio, The Official Microphone Partner of Musora Earthworks DM20 G2. One of the many mics Musora uses to produce their world-class, viral content

Partnership formalizes a long-standing studio relationship behind the sound of Musora, Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, and PlayBass content

...Some microphones look impressive but don’t get the sound you need. With Earthworks microphones, you get both.” — Josh Holliday, Director of Production, Musora Media

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musora Media Inc. , one of the world’s leading online music education and entertainment companies, has announced Earthworks Audio as its official microphone partner.The partnership formalizes a relationship years in the making, with Earthworks microphones already playing an important role in capturing the sound behind Musora productions, including Drumeo performances, Pianote lessons, artist sessions, interviews, vocals, acoustic instruments, social content, and studio productions across Musora’s family of brands.Musora’s content reaches millions of musicians around the world through Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, PlayBass, and its broader YouTube, social, and membership platforms. Across that ecosystem, audio quality plays a critical role in helping viewers, students, artists, and fans connect with music in a way that feels clear, natural, and inspiring.“Earthworks drum mics in particular don’t just sound great, they’re incredibly well designed to stay out of the player’s way, which makes placing them easy on even the most complicated drum kit,” said Josh Holliday, Director of Production at Musora. “Some microphones look impressive but don’t get the sound you need. With Earthworks microphones, you get both.”For Musora, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to capturing music as honestly and clearly as possible. Whether producing a high-energy Drumeo performance, a detailed Pianote lesson, a vocal session, an artist interview, or a short-form social video, the goal remains the same: capture great source audio that allows the performance, instrument, and artist to come through.“Earthworks microphones are like paintbrushes, tools for artists to create inspiring work. It has been a privilege to play a part in how Musora instructors and guests have influenced aspiring artists around the world, and we’re excited to continue that work at an even larger scale through this partnership,” said Ben Lawlor, Sales & Marketing Director at Earthworks Audio. “We can’t wait to hear the next generation’s masterpieces.”Earthworks microphones are known for their clarity, speed, detail, and natural sound, qualities that align closely with Musora’s production needs across education, entertainment, and artist-driven content. The partnership will support Musora’s continued focus on high-quality audio capture across its studios and content ecosystem.“This partnership is not about changing the sound of Musora,” said Jared Milligan, Director of Partnerships at Musora. “It is about recognizing a company that has already helped shape it. Earthworks has been part of our studios for years, and we are excited to work more closely with their team as we continue creating content that inspires musicians around the world.”As part of the partnership, Earthworks has launched a dedicated Musora page featuring microphones used across Musora productions, organized by how they support different parts of the company’s content ecosystem, including drums, piano, vocals, instruments, overheads, room capture, and content creation.To learn more about the Earthworks microphones used across Musora productions, visit: https://earthworksaudio.com/musora About MusoraMusora is one of the world’s leading online music education companies, helping people around the world learn and stay inspired through its family of music brands, including Drumeo, Pianote, Guitareo, Singeo, and PlayBass. Through world-class instruction, artist-driven content, community, and high-quality video production, Musora’s purpose is to create new musicians and keep them playing longer.For more information, visit https://www.musora.com About Earthworks AudioEarthworks Audio designs and manufactures high-definition microphones for musicians, engineers, broadcasters, creators, and live sound professionals. Known for their clarity, speed, accuracy, and natural sound, Earthworks microphones are used in studios, live environments, broadcast spaces, houses of worship, and content production around the world.For more information, visit https://earthworksaudio.com

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