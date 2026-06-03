Former NASA JPL Director Laurie Leshin Joins TerraSpace as Senior Advisor

Dr. Laurie Leshin, nationally recognized geochemist, space scientist, government and academic leader Eric Sundby, Co-Founder and CEO of TerraSpace

Former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director to advise TerraSpace on mission strategy, technology development, and commercial space growth

Laurie’s career has been defined by daring mighty things in the pursuit of bold exploration & scientific excellence. She has been renowned for leading complex organizations through ambitious missions” — Eric Sundby, Co-Founder and CEO of TerraSpace

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TerraSpace announced today that Dr. Laurie Leshin, a nationally recognized geochemist, space scientist, government and academic leader, and former Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has joined the company as a senior advisor.Leshin brings more than three decades of leadership across space science, planetary exploration, and advanced technology development. From 2022 to 2025, she served as Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she oversaw one of the world’s premier centers for robotic space exploration and Earth science missions. During this time, she was also the Bren Professor of Geochemistry and Planetary Science at the California Institute of Technology. She is currently a University Professor for Space Futures at Arizona State University.“Laurie’s career has been defined by daring mighty things in the pursuit of bold exploration and scientific excellence, she has been renowned for leading complex organizations through ambitious missions,” said Eric Sundby, Co-Founder and CEO of TerraSpace. “As TerraSpace expands its offerings for both the terrestrial mining sector and the increasing exploration of the Moon, her guidance will be invaluable in helping us scale responsibly, build trusted partnerships, and deliver technology that advances the opportunity for the economic development of space beyond low-Earth orbit.”As an advisor, Leshin will support TerraSpace’s leadership team on strategic priorities, including mission architecture, government and commercial partnerships, technical roadmap development, investor relationships, and long-term positioning within the rapidly evolving space economy.“I’m excited to advise TerraSpace at a moment when the exploration and economic activity surrounding the Moon is poised to skyrocket,” said Dr. Laurie Leshin. “The company’s commitment to providing subsurface knowledge and gaining insights into resources in unexplored locations aligns with the kind of ambitious, practical innovation needed to expand access to space and create lasting impact here on Earth.”Before leading JPL, Leshin served as President of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and held senior roles at NASA and Arizona State University. A geochemist and planetary scientist by training, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and her master’s and Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology.TerraSpace’s appointment of Leshin reflects the company’s continued investment in world-class technical and strategic leadership as it advances its SmartScan technology to enable subsurface resource intelligence at speed and scale on Earth and beyond.TerraSpace develops AI-powered subsurface resource intelligence systems that help identify and evaluate mineral and resource opportunities at the mine site. The company’s SmartScan system combines machine learning, data analysis, and geospatial intelligence to improve the process of resource discovery on Earth, with a long-term vision of supporting future space exploration and off-world resource development.For more information, visit https://terraspace.com /.

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