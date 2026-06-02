Devin J. Garofalo Elected President of Railey Hill Office Park Unit Owners’ Association Board of Directors

Colonial River Wealth Management

Devin J. Garofalo’s appointment follows unanimous board approval and owner ratification for Railey Hill Office Park in Midlothian, Virginia.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devin Garofalo has been elected President of the Board of Directors for Railey Hill Office Park, A Condominium, Unit Owners’ Association, Inc., following the Association’s organizational meeting and subsequent owner ratification.During the organizational meeting, the Board of Directors was formally certified, with Dr. Kurt Jung, Dr. Stephen Young, and Devin Garofalo confirmed as duly seated members of the Board. A quorum was established, and the Board proceeded with the election of officers. Upon motion duly made and seconded, Garofalo was unanimously elected President of the Association. Dr. Stephen Young was elected Vice President, Dr. Kurt Jung was elected Secretary, and Kiley Snyder of Snyder Real Estate Services was elected Treasurer.The Board also approved several foundational operational measures for the Association, including obtaining an employer identification number, opening operating and reserve bank accounts, and designating authorized signers. In addition, the Board reviewed the Association’s insurance requirements and authorized Kiley Snyder to obtain pricing for Directors and Officers coverage.Garofalo’s election was later ratified during the owner meeting, where 12 owners of the office condominium units unanimously approved the Board, including Garofalo’s role as President. The annual owner meeting was scheduled to take place at 340 Browns Hill Court in Midlothian, Virginia.“I am honored to serve as President of the Board of Directors for Railey Hill Office Park,” said Devin J. Garofalo . “This association represents a shared commitment among owners to maintain the long-term value, organization, and professionalism of the property. I look forward to working alongside the Board, Snyder Real Estate Services, and the unit owners to support responsible governance and a strong future for the office park.”The appointment reflects Garofalo’s continued involvement in leadership and governance roles across professional and community-focused organizations. As President, he will help support the Association’s organizational structure, owner communication, and ongoing oversight of matters related to the office condominium property.Railey Hill Office Park, A Condominium, Unit Owners’ Association, Inc. serves the interests of unit owners within the office condominium community in Midlothian, Virginia. The Association’s Board of Directors is responsible for supporting the property’s governance, operational oversight, and long-term planning in coordination with association management.Devin J. Garofalo is a financial services professional and business leader with experience in wealth management, organizational leadership, and community involvement. He is recognized for his commitment to professional excellence, responsible leadership, and service across business and civic initiatives.For more news and information on Devin Garofalo and Colonial River Wealth Management, please visit colonialriver.com Securities offered through LPL Financial: Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Colonial River Investments, LLC. a registered investment advisor. Colonial River Wealth Management and Colonial River Investments, LLC. are separate entities from LPL Financial.

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