DOJO Air Announces Summer Kick-Off Party on June 5 to Celebrate Launch of Its Breath Training Platform

The event features Christopher August from Beats & Breath and Behavioral Scientist, Stefanos Sifandos

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOJO Health, Inc. is excited to announce its Summer Kick-Off Party to celebrate the launch of its flagship product, the patented DOJO Air , the world's first volumetric breath training and tracking platform. The DOJO Air team invites supporters of their ongoing Kickstarter campaign , members of the media and the San Diego community to join the celebration at The Point on Mission Bay on Friday, June 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for an evening of innovation, community, and wellness.DOJO Air launched its Kickstarter campaign on May 12, marking its introduction to the market. Thus far, the campaign has raised over $78,000, more than triple its original fundraising goal. DOJO Air’s Summer Kick-Off Party is an opportunity for locals to experience the new product prior to the official launch and celebrate the fundraising success."The launch party is exactly the kind of moment we've been building toward — bringing our community together in person to experience what we've created,” said Ira Hayes, co-founder and Chief Science Officer. “There's no substitute for putting the device in someone's hands and watching them breathe through it for the first time. We're scientists at heart, and real-world data from real people is the most valuable input we can get at this stage."Members of the DOJO Air team, including San Diego-based co-founder Rusty Allen, will be present to speak about the DOJO Air platform and how it transforms traditional breathwork into a measurable, data-driven experience by providing immediate feedback on key respiratory metrics, including breath volume, airflow, and breath-hold capacity.Christopher August from Beats and Breath, a somatic breathwork and drumming wellness practice that integrates rhythmic breathing with music and bioacoustics, will perform live. Beats and Breath’s mission is to activate human potential through the power of breath and sound, making it the perfect partner for DOJO’s Summer Kick-Off Party. Their innovative technology and practice, Sonic Breathwork™, blend ancient, science-backed rhythmic breathing techniques with modern, cutting-edge musical compositions and the latest advancements in bioacoustics to create an immersive, invigorating, and expansive user experience.In addition, Stefanos Sifandos, a behavioral scientist, relationship expert, trained educator, Performance Advisory Committee member, and Founding Affiliate, will be delivering a speech on breathwork, nervous system regulation, personal transformation, and self-development.The event will also feature:Breathwork and performance experiencesWellness activations and giveaways, including a Wellness Package valued at $2,500Live music, tacos, cocktails, and networking opportunitiesExclusive product previews and DOJO Air swagDOJO Air is excited to engage with the community that has supported its growth and development and invested in its mission of enhancing lifelong physical and mental well-being by empowering individuals to harness the power of their own breath.“Breath is the foundation of health, performance, and longevity, and our Summer Kick-Off Party at The Point is a chance to experience the energy behind the DOJO Air community we’re building,” said Craig Olson, CEO, DOJO Air. “With inspiring speakers and hands-on breathwork experiences, guests will see how measuring and improving the way we breathe can unlock a better version of ourselves.”To learn more about DOJO Air, visit www.DOJOair.com For event information and media inquiries, or to express interest in an RSVP, please email annakate.womack@otterpr.com.About DOJO Health, Inc.Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at https://www.dojoair.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.