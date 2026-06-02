







Leon County Launches ‘Beyond Your Block: America 250 Edition’ Summer Campaign





Leon County Government proudly launches its “Beyond Your Block: America250 Edition” summer promotion, a five-week campaign designed to inspire residents to explore all corners of the community and discover the rich adventure that Leon County has to offer. Exploring Leon County and Tallahassee has never been more fun and rewarding than with this epic challenge that highlights local hotspots, historical landmarks, unique events, and more.





This month, the Beyond Your Block program features local businesses and attractions, including restaurants, breweries, shops, museums, parks and events, while highlighting six historic America250FL Road Trip stops located within Leon County.





Through an interactive challenge featured on the Visit Tallahassee mobile app, the campaign encourages residents and visitors alike to explore new areas of town, support local businesses during the summer season and experience Leon County as a destination beyond their usual routines. Participants can earn points by visiting featured locations and checking in through the app, with each stop contributing toward rewards and prize opportunities.





To further encourage heritage tourism and exploration, check-ins at any of Leon County’s six official America250FL Road Trip sites will earn 50 points, the highest point value within the challenge. The first 50 participants to reach 250 points, will receive a limited-edition Tallahassee, FL, commemorative America 250 T-shirt celebrating the campaign.





In addition, every location visited throughout the campaign will count as an entry into the grand prize sweepstakes. At the conclusion of the initiative, one grand prize winner will receive a two-night Tallahassee staycation package featuring hotel accommodation and tickets to local attractions.





Throughout the program, the Leon County Division of Tourism will host on-site activations at six partner locations across the community. These pop-up promotions will feature “Summer Essentials” prize packs designed to encourage participation, drive engagement and inspire residents to explore new areas of Tallahassee-Leon County throughout the campaign.





Pop-up promotion locations and activation times will be announced exclusively through Visit Tallahassee’s social media channels on Instagram and Facebook.





To participate, download the free Visit Tallahassee mobile app and click the “Challenges” tab to begin exploring participating locations, earning rewards, and experiencing the unique character of your Leon County-Tallahassee all summer long.





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About The Leon County Division of Tourism/Visit Tallahassee: The Leon County Division of Tourism (Visit Tallahassee) is the official destination marketing organization charged with marketing Tallahassee-Leon County as a premier leisure, business and sports destination through direct sales, advertising, public relations, sports and visitor services. As the Capital of Cross Country, Tallahassee-Leon County is home to the internationally recognized cross country course at Apalachee Regional Park, the host for the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships. In 2025 Tallahassee-Leon County welcomed 2.6 million visitors who generated $1.4 Billion in economic impact and accounts for more than 12,000 people employed in our community in the tourism & hospitality industry. For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com or call toll free (800) 628-2866. Engage with Visit Tallahassee on Facebook and Instagram or visit us at the Leon County Visitor Information Center and Gift Shop located in Cascades Park at 414 E. Bloxham Street, Suite 115, Tallahassee, FL 32301.





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