Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Launch the 2026 Build It Bootcamp to Turn Life Experience Into a Coaching Business

Build It Bootcamp - Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi open enrollment for the 30-day Build It Bootcamp, a guided program to help everyday people launch a coaching business.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have officially opened enrollment for the 2026 Build It Bootcamp, a 30-day live coaching program designed to help everyday people turn what they already know into a purpose-driven coaching business with no glass ceiling. The Build It Bootcamp kicks off on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 and runs through July 21, 2026. The program includes five live 90-minute workshops, a custom AI assistant called the Ultimate Assistant, done-for-you templates and replays, and three exclusive bonuses.The Simplest Framework Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Have Ever CreatedAfter nearly 80 combined years of teaching entrepreneurship, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi describe the Build It Bootcamp as the simplest, most repeatable system they have ever put together. Rather than overwhelming students with funnels, advertising, algorithms, and complex tech stacks, the Build It Bootcamp focuses on three things students can actually do in 30 days: build a community, deepen connection, and deliver coaching.The program is intentionally designed for people who have full lives, families, and existing careers. According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, the Build It Bootcamp does not require a large social media following, a tech background, or unlimited time.Why Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Built the Build It Bootcamp The Build It Bootcamp was created in response to what Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi describe as a growing gap between people who have meaningful life experience to share and the complex, intimidating landscape of starting an online business. Their belief is that the people most equipped to help others are not the loudest voices on social media, but the everyday people who have actually lived through something worth teaching."Most people are sitting on something incredibly valuable and they have no idea," said Dean Graziosi. "Your career, your challenges, the things you have figured out the hard way, all of it is the foundation of a real business. The Build It Bootcamp shows you how to turn that into something that helps people and pays you to do it."30 Days. One Plan. A Business That Matters.The Build It Bootcamp is built around a single promise: in 30 days, students will have a launched community, a clear offer, and a path to their first sale. The five live workshops walk students through every step in order, with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi guiding the process and the Build It Bootcamp community building alongside one another in real time.Enrollment Now Open: The 2026 Build It Bootcamp is available for $997 or three payments of $380, with enrollment closing once training begins on June 24.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world's leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

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