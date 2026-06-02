Congressman Gil Cisneros Visits West Covina High School, Highlights AFJROTC Excellence and Districtwide AI Innovation

Programs like AFJROTC provide students with far more than military knowledge” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District welcomed U.S. Congressman Gil Cisneros , representative for California's 31st Congressional District, to West Covina High School for a firsthand look at two of the district's signature initiatives: its nationally recognized Air Force Junior ROTC program and its innovative vision for integrating artificial intelligence across education and district operations.The visit brought together students, educators, district leaders, and community members to showcase the programs, partnerships, and opportunities that continue to position West Covina Unified as a leader in preparing students for success in college, career, military service, and life.The morning began with an impressive presentation by West Covina High School's award-winning Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) unit. Cadets presented the colors and performed a precision drill demonstration, exemplifying the leadership, discipline, character, and commitment that have made the program one of the most respected in the nation.Congressman Cisneros also received a comprehensive overview of the program from Captain Acuna Perez and Master Sergeant Caro Ugarte, who highlighted the unit's mission, community service efforts, leadership development opportunities, and recent national recognition. Earlier this year, the unit was named among the top 20 percent of 812 AFJROTC programs worldwide, an extraordinary distinction that reflects the dedication of both students and instructors."Programs like AFJROTC provide students with far more than military knowledge," said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. "They build leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a commitment to service that will benefit students throughout their lives. We were honored to welcome Congressman Cisneros and showcase the incredible work taking place in our schools. From nationally recognized student programs to our districtwide AI initiatives, West Covina Unified is creating opportunities that prepare students for the future while staying grounded in strong community values."During the visit, district leaders shared WCUSD's comprehensive vision for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across the district, including its applications in operational systems, classroom instruction, and student learning experiences. The initiative includes ongoing professional development for teachers and staff, AI literacy opportunities for students, and parent workshops designed to ensure families remain informed and engaged as emerging technologies become increasingly important in education and the workforce.District leaders also discussed plans to expand Career Technical Education pathways to meet workforce demands in an evolving economy. Proposed pathways include high-demand careers such as Welding, Electrical Technology, HVAC, Plumbing, and Industrial Maintenance Technology, helping students access meaningful career opportunities that will remain essential alongside advancements in AI and automation."It was inspiring to see our students share their talents, leadership, and aspirations with Congressman Cisneros," said Dr. Rose Lopez, Vice President of the WCUSD Board of Education. "His visit highlighted the strength of our schools and the incredible opportunities available to students across West Covina Unified. I was especially proud to see our AFJROTC cadets demonstrate the discipline and leadership that have earned them national recognition, while also learning about the district's forward-thinking efforts in artificial intelligence and career preparation. This visit was a celebration not only of our students and staff, but of the entire community that supports their success."The visit also highlighted the talents of West Covina High School's Advanced Culinary Arts students, who prepared an assortment of breakfast pastries for guests under the leadership of instructor Ms. Lidia Feliz. Their work demonstrated the high level of skill, professionalism, and career readiness fostered through the district's Career Technical Education programs.West Covina Unified extends its appreciation to West Covina High School Principal Dr. Charles Park for hosting the event and to Congressman Cisneros for taking the time to engage directly with students, staff, and district leaders.Having a member of Congress visit West Covina Unified provided an opportunity to showcase the district's commitment to excellence and innovation while strengthening connections between local schools and the broader communities represented throughout California's 31st Congressional District."We are grateful that Congressman Cisneros took the time to experience our programs firsthand," Dr. Flores added. "His visit allowed us to highlight the achievements of our students and staff while sharing our vision for the future. Together, through strong partnerships with families, community leaders, and elected officials, we can continue creating opportunities that empower every student to succeed."

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