Edgewood High School Girls Softball Captures First CIF Division 7 Championship in School History

This championship is the result of extraordinary commitment, resilience, and teamwor” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina Unified School District proudly celebrates a historic milestone as the Edgewood High School Girls Softball team captured the CIF Southern Section Division 7 Championship, defeating Ramona Convent Secondary School of Alhambra 4-1 and securing the program’s first CIF softball title in Edgewood’s history.The championship victory marks a defining moment for Edgewood High School and reflects the dedication, perseverance, and teamwork demonstrated by the student-athletes, coaching staff, families, and supporters throughout the season.The Lions struck first in the championship game. In the top of the first inning, Ximena Gomez tripled down the right-field line, and Prissah Lucero followed with an RBI to give Edgewood an early lead. The Lions added two more runs in the third inning when Ayianna Madriz delivered a triple down the right-field line, and Lauren Vasquez drove in a run with a single to center field.In the circle, standout pitcher Alexis Hurtado delivered a dominant performance, allowing just one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out six batters. Hurtado remained composed throughout the game and was on the mound when the final out was recorded, sealing the championship victory for the Lions."This championship is the result of extraordinary commitment, resilience, and teamwork," said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. "Our student-athletes have demonstrated excellence both on and off the field, and we are incredibly proud of the way they represented Edgewood High School and our district throughout this remarkable season. This historic accomplishment will inspire future generations of Lions for years to come."The championship run was built on countless hours of practice, preparation, and sacrifice. For many players and their families, the journey included years of dedication to the sport, balancing academics, athletics, travel, and competition."What makes this achievement so meaningful is that it reflects the strength of an entire school community," said Joe Magallanes, President of the WCUSD Board of Education. "The players, coaches, families, administrators, teachers, and supporters all played a role in this success. We congratulate the Lions on making history and thank them for representing West Covina Unified with pride, determination, and sportsmanship."The district also recognizes the leadership of Head Coach Raeleen Tellez and her coaching staff, whose guidance helped build a championship culture and prepared the team to compete at the highest level."This team has shown what is possible when talent, hard work, and belief cometogether," said Dr. Kimberly Cabrera, Head of Schools at Edgewood High School. "These young women have embraced every challenge, supported one another, and represented Edgewood with tremendous character and heart. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to watch them continue this journey on the state stage."West Covina Unified also extends its appreciation to the parents, grandparents, siblings, and family members who supported the team throughout the season. Their encouragement and sacrifices helped make this historic achievement possible.The Lions' season is not over. By winning the CIF Division 7 Championship, Edgewood has officially qualified for the CIF State Championship Tournament, which begins next week. Tournament brackets are expected to be released Sunday."Our girls have already accomplished something extraordinary, but their story is still being written," added Dr. Flores. "We encourage our entire community to come out, cheer them on, and help create an unforgettable atmosphere as they pursue a state championship."As Edgewood continues its postseason journey, the Lions carry with them not only a championship trophy, but also the pride and support of the entire West Covina Unified community.

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