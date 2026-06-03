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RangeWater Residential Welcomes Jeremy Edmiston as Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships

Jeremy Edmiston

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RangeWater Residential today announced that Jeremy Edmiston has joined the firm as Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships, a key role focused on advancing the company’s national growth and reinforcing its commitment to full-service client advisory.

Edmiston brings a proven track record of building high-impact partnerships and driving meaningful value for client partners in both the multifamily and build-to-rent sectors. In his role at RangeWater Residential, Jeremy will focus on deepening relationships with existing clients, cultivating new institutional partnerships, and aligning strategic growth opportunities with the company’s commitment to operational excellence.

“Jeremy’s ability to connect strategy with execution is exactly what we look for as we continue to scale,” said Danielle Koontz, Senior Managing Director. “He understands how to build lasting partnerships and translate platform insights into meaningful client recommendations. We’re excited to have him join our team as we continue the relentless pursuit of delivering industry-leading results for our clients.”

Edmiston added, “RangeWater has built a differentiated platform grounded in performance, accountability, and an owner’s mindset. I’m excited to join a team so focused on delivering outcomes and to help expand our partnerships in a meaningful way.”

This strategic hire underscores RangeWater Residential’s continued investment in talent and leadership as it accelerates growth and enhances its ability to serve clients at scale.



About RangeWater Residential

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RangeWater is a best-in-class, third-party multifamily property management platform serving communities across the country. Ranked among the NMHC Top 25 largest property managers in the United States, RangeWater delivers comprehensive property management services, including leasing and operations, property accounting, dedicated marketing, insurance and risk management, and technology capabilities. To inquire about our property management services, please contact us at info@liverangewater.com. For more company information, please visit www.liverangewater.com.



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RangeWater Residential Welcomes Jeremy Edmiston as Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships

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