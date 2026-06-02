Lisa Salberg to Testify on Generic Drug Quality before U.S. Senate Committee

NJ Patient Advocate to testify on Generic Drug Quality before US Senate Committee on Aging

DENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Salberg, CEO & Founder of NJ-based Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA), will testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Aging on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Salberg will testify on the human impact of the current status of generic drug policy and production infrastructureWhat: Senate Committee Hearing on "Poisoned Pills: The Human Cost of Dangerous Foreign Drugs."When: Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. EDT.Where: Heart Senate Office Building, Room 216, and streaming live on the Senate Committee on Aging website."We have a very important job ahead of us: maintaining high-quality generic drugs,” said Salberg. “We are aware that they are available, cost-saving, and life-saving, but they are not always the same as the name brand. The current system does not allow consumers to know that while 70%of generic drugs are safe, 30% may not absorb properly, and some may contain toxins or carcinogens. The government needs to provide oversight to ensure that everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status or education level, can understand where their base drug elements (API) come from, the country of origin labeling, where the generic is manufactured and bottled, and provide clear distribution documentation to ensure truth and labeling."During the hearing, Salberg will advocate for improved generic drug quality, potentially through updates to the Hatch-Waxman Act, enacted in 1984. Updating it to include important testing requirements for dissolution rates to ensure drugs are being absorbed properly, which is one of the largest problem areas in our current system. She will also provide recommendations for bipartisan legislation and federal-level policy to clearly define generic drug quality and standardize quality review processes to address this systemic problem.For media inquiries, interview requests, or to obtain an advance copy of the testimony, please contact Claudine D’Angelo–Dotzman at claudine@4hcm.org or (973) 983-7429 X-415.About the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy AssociationThe Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) was founded in 1996 as an international resource for patients, families, and the medical community on matters of importance. HCM is a genetic heart muscle disorder affecting 1 in 250 people worldwide. The HCMA provides services to enhance understanding, provide support, foster research, ensure high-quality health care, and support public policies of importance. The HCMA is a 501(c)(3) with offices in Denville, NJ, and online at www.4hcm.org

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