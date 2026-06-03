The North/South Chamber Orchestra Welcomes Summer with a Free-Admission Concert on Tuesday, June 9 @ 7 PM in NYC

NorSou June 9 2026 Artists

The event will feature works by Dorothee Eberhardt, Gianmaria Griglio, Max Lifchitz, and Jonathan McNair. Violinist Garry Ianco will appear as soloist.

Tuesday night, Lifchitz conducted his North/South Chamber Orchestra in a matter-of-factly transcendent program of contemporary compositions.” — Lucid Culture

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North/South Chamber Orchestra is pleased to announce a free concert to celebrate the beginning of the summer season, scheduled for Tuesday evening, June 9.The event will feature four recent works by contemporary composers from Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States, including Dorothee Eberhardt, Gianmaria Griglio, Max Lifchitz , and Jonathan McNair . Violinist Garry Ianco will appear as soloist.The concert will start at 7:00 PM and is expected to conclude around 8:30 PM. It will take place at the welcoming and acoustically excellent Christ & St. Stephen's Church, located at 129 West 69th Street, New York, NY. The church is air-conditioned for the audience's comfort.No tickets or reservations are required; admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.ABOUT THE COMPOSERS AND THEIR MUSICGerman composer Dorothee Eberhardt studied at Trinity College in London and at Goldsmiths College, University of London. Her works have been performed and broadcast internationally. Notably, she was a finalist in the 2023 Krzysztof Penderecki International Composers’ Competition in Radom, Poland. Eberhardt’s composition, Unterwegs/On the Way, aims to take both the listener and the performers on a journey of discovery and imagination. It consists of three contrasting movements. The fast-paced opening movement allows the instrumentalists to make a strong impression. In contrast, the slow second movement is characterized by turbulence and conflict. The virtuosic closing movement features surprising twists and turns, keeping the audience engaged until the very end.Gianmaria Griglio, an Italian-born composer and conductor, serves as the Artistic Director of ARTax Music, the music theatre organization based in the Netherlands. He trained as a conductor under Harold Farberman at Bard College and has held the position of Music Director for the International Opera Theatre of Philadelphia, the International Lyric Competition Città di Saluzzo, and the Diderot Project at the Teatro Nuovo in Turin. Griglio's recently completed Violin Concerto consists of three movements that follow the traditional fast-slow-fast structure. This dramatic and virtuosic work provides ample opportunity for technical display from both the soloist and the ensemble. It was written specifically for the occasion to highlight the talent of violinist Garry Ianco, the evening's soloist.Max Lifchitz has appeared as pianist on concert stages throughout Europe and the Americas. As a composer, he has been awarded grants and fellowships from several prestigious organizations, including ASCAP, the Ford Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, the University of Michigan Society of Fellows, the New York State Individual Artists Program, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Recordings of his compositions and performances are available on most streaming platforms. Fire Within was written in response to the tragic death of Heather Heyer, which occurred during the distressing events in Charlottesville, VA, on August 12, 2017. Ms. Heyer lost her life while standing up for her beliefs and campaigning against hate. The thirty-two-year-old was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters who had gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists and other right-wing groups. Nineteen others were injured in this painful incident.Jonathan McNair’s career includes creating and performing new music, engaging in community outreach, teaching academically, publishing works, and participating in church music. He is the U.C. Foundation Associate Professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he serves as the Coordinator of Music Theory and is the artistic director of the biennial Contemporary Music Symposium. His music has been performed by members of the Cleveland Orchestra, Sirius Ensemble, Myriad Ensemble, and June in Buffalo. McNair's These Three was written in memory of Christian Sinclair Rushing, the noted urban designer who produced riverfront and downtown redevelopment plans for cities across the country. The music for the single-movement tone poem is eminently lyrical and accessible.MEET THE PERFORMERSGarry Ianco, violinist, has a diverse international career spanning studio recordings, Broadway musicals, and orchestral and concerto performances. As an experienced concertmaster in both commercial and classical music, he has served in this role with several notable organizations, including the Albany Symphony, the Hamptons Festival of Music, N/S Consonance, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra, and Terpsikord. Mr. Ianco was the concertmaster for Cameron Mackintosh’s production of The Phantom of the Opera. In addition to his concertmaster roles, he has performed as an ensemble member with various groups, including the Santo Domingo Festival Orchestra, the Bellingham Festival Orchestra, the Munich Symphony, and the New Haven Symphony. His Broadway credits include performances in Miss Saigon, Cats, Carousel, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, West Side Story, and Spamalot.Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, as well as grants from the Music Performance Fund, the Zethus Fund, the BMI Foundation, and the generosity of numerous individual donors.For further programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website @ https://www.northsouthmusic.org/

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