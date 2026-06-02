State Police Arrest Harbeson Man for Felony DUI and Drug Offenses

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Michael Mock, of Harbeson, Delaware, for felony 3rd offense DUI and felony drug offenses following a traffic stop Sunday night.

On May 31, 2026, at approximately 9:40 p.m., a trooper saw a Chevrolet Camaro speeding and swerving while traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway near Robinsonville Road. The trooper pulled the Camaro over and spoke to the driver, identified as Michael Mock, who showed multiple signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, and after the tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence. During an inventory search of the Camaro, troopers found the following items:

Approximately 169.83 grams of heroin (approximately 5,661 bags)

.40 caliber handgun

Large capacity magazine and ammunition

Drug paraphernalia

A computer check showed that Mock had two prior DUI-related convictions.

Mock was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $69,500 cash bond.

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Deadly Weapon, Semi Auto or Auto, by Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

3 rd Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Speeding and Other Traffic Offenses

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.