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SBOE Shares Letter to OSSE on Proposed Revisions to High School Graduation Requirements

The State Board transmits a letter to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education providing feedback on the draft revisions to high school graduation requirements. The feedback in the letter is informed by the recommendations of the High School Graduation Requirements Task Force convened by the State Board, as well as by public testimony, public engagement sessions, and a public feedback survey. This letter also includes a section on implementation considerations. 

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SBOE Shares Letter to OSSE on Proposed Revisions to High School Graduation Requirements

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