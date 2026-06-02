Experience the taste of summer at the 2026 Colorado Farm-to-Table Brunch

Farm-to-Table Brunch combines home-grown ingredients with gourmet preparation Sunday, July 26, at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

Some meals are more than just a meal; they are an experience to be savored. That’s the inspiration behind planning the annual Colorado Farm-to-Table Brunch at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. This year’s Colorado Farm-to-Table Brunch has been elevated into an immersive, chef-driven dining experience that celebrates Colorado’s rich agricultural heritage and the farmers and ranchers who make it possible.

This year, you’ll enjoy a freshly prepared meal by Coast2Coast Catering, celebrating the rich agricultural and ranching heritage of Douglas County. Live music will provide a relaxing atmosphere while you browse the Vendor Village, the event’s exclusive market featuring local artisan booths and unique handmade goods.

A limited number of tickets are available for this premier event to be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 26, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

Your tickets also include admission to the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo grounds, where you can enjoy hours of free live entertainment, including local bands, performing arts, carnival rides, exhibitions and more.

Visit douglascountyfairandrodeo.com to view a full schedule of the 2026 Fair & Rodeo, which runs July 24 – Aug. 2.