Direct Sales and Marketing Firm Profits Management Inc. Expands Into Fort Lauderdale and Miami

The direct sales and marketing firm Profits Management Inc. grows its South Florida footprint as team members earn promotions and launch business operations.

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doral, FL — Profits Management Inc ., a direct sales and marketing firm headquartered in Doral, Florida, has announced the promotion of two team members, Frank Matos and Justin Fermin, to management roles, each of whom will be launching independent business operations in new South Florida markets.According to sources from the company, both promotions have been in development over recent months and reflect the organization's continued focus on building leadership from within its existing ranks.Both Matos and Fermin will oversee their respective territories, executing the direct sales and marketing model that Profits Management has built its regional presence on.Frank Matos Takes His Next Step in Fort Lauderdale, FLFrank Matos began his career at Profits Management through the office led by Jairo Ruiz, entering at the entry level and building his foundation by executing field-based brand representation and customer acquisition campaigns.Over the course of eight months, Matos progressed through the company's training structure and earned his promotion to management; a timeline that, according to representatives from the company, reflects both the pace of Profits Management's accelerated development program and the consistency Matos demonstrated throughout his time in the field.With his promotion now formalized, Matos is preparing to lead Profits Management's expansion into Fort Lauderdale, overseeing the new office as its managing director. Matos shares that his immediate priority in this new position will be establishing operational consistency from the outset, with a stated goal of maintaining 100 or more lines per week once his Fort Lauderdale office is up and running.According to Matos, that figure represents a performance baseline; a standard he intends to hold himself accountable to as he builds out his team and develops his client base in Broward County.Fort Lauderdale, the company notes, represents a natural geographic extension of the South Florida corridor where Profits Management has been steadily developing its presence. Matos' focus in the early stages will be on building that consistency before turning his attention to further growth; an approach shaped by the discipline he developed under Ruiz's direction.Justin Fermin Finds His Next Move in Miami, FLJustin Fermin joined Profits Management as a personal recruit, brought into the office through a professional referral; one the company says immediately signaled potential worth developing.Over nine months, Fermin worked through the company's structure and earned his promotion to management. His advancement, according to Profits Management, was the result of sustained field performance and a consistent demonstration of the qualities the company looks for in future leaders, including coachability, independent output, and the ability to take on increasing responsibility over time.Fermin will be launching his business in Miami, operating in the same market where Profits Management itself is based. Miami presents one of the more demanding retail environments in the state, and Fermin has made clear that he is approaching the challenge with ambitions that extend beyond simply establishing a presence in the city. He has expressed a goal to grow and expand as aggressively as possible, with a long-term outlook that positions Miami as a starting point rather than a ceiling.Internal Development as a Growth ModelAccording to company representatives, the promotions of Matos and Fermin are consistent with how Profits Management has approached its expansion across South Florida. Rather than bringing in outside leadership to enter new markets, the company's model is built around identifying promising team members internally and equipping them with the experience and systems needed to eventually operate independently.Both promotions follow that pattern: two individuals who entered at the entry level, developed within the organization, and earned the opportunity to run their own offices as a direct result of their performance. Neither Matos nor Fermin was brought in at a senior level or handed a market to run, nor did they wait years for the opportunity to arrive. The opportunity came after months of consistent output in the field, working through the same structure as every other member of the team.What's AheadWith Frank Matos preparing to open in Fort Lauderdale and Justin Fermin building toward his Miami launch, Profits Management adds two new, independently operated businesses to its South Florida network. The company has indicated that internal development and market expansion remain central to its long-term direction, though no additional promotions or new markets have been announced at this time.For both Matos and Fermin, the next chapter begins with the work of establishing their operations, building their teams, and delivering results for their retail clients in their respective markets.About Profits Management Inc.Profits Management Inc. is a direct sales and marketing firm headquartered in Doral, Florida. The company specializes in customer acquisition, brand representation and promotion, and market expansion, working with telecommunications and retail brands across South Florida.Visit profitsmanagementinc.com for more information.Media ContactProfits Management Inc.8095 NW 12 St, Suite 100, Doral, FL 33126+1 305 213 1076profitsmanagementinc.com

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