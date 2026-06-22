West Health Launches Initiative to Scale Integrated Mental Health Care in Primary Care Settings Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Health, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on healthcare and aging, has published a new analysis titled “ Accelerating Mental Health Integration in Primary Care: From Implementation to Sustainable Impact,” outlining the organization’s work to bring evidence-based mental health care into primary care at scale and establish a national standard for measuring its quality.The article opens a new series examining mental health care in America and draws on real-world implementation with three strategic partners: Northwestern Medicine, the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).The case for action is significant. Thirty-three million Americans are living with depression or anxiety severe enough to require treatment. Research from West Health–Gallup Center on healthcare in America shows that roughly 7 in 10 Americans want mental health addressed in primary care, yet many report these conversations do not happen consistently. According to West Health, the gap is not a lack of effective treatments, but how care is organized.The Foundation: Collaborative Care ModelWest Health’s approach is grounded in the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM), developed at the University of Washington and validated by more than 90 randomized controlled trials. CoCM embeds behavioral health directly into primary care teams and has demonstrated clinical results, including reducing depressive symptoms at twice the rate of usual care, improving patient engagement, and reducing unnecessary emergency department use. The model also carries a financial case. Studies show savings from reduced acute care utilization can exceed program costs within the first year, with longer-term savings of $3,000–$6,000 per patient annually.To put that model into practice at scale, West Health launched the Northwestern Medicine West Health Accelerator alongside Northwestern Medicine and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute in 2024. The collaboration now spans 80 clinics, more than 500 primary care physicians, and a patient panel of more than 500,000 people.What Implementation Is RevealingAfter a full year of operating CoCM across Northwestern Medicine primary care practices, West Health reports that clinical evidence alone does not drive adoption; operational infrastructure and strong system leadership also have a role. Key barriers include billing complexity, unclear payer coverage for CoCM codes, consent requirements that create friction at the point of referral, and Medicaid attestation rules that suppress referral volume. Dashboard and registry development also took roughly twice as long as anticipated, underscoring the technology investment required to scale integrated care models.Defining a National Measurement StandardA central focus of the initiative is closing a critical gap in behavioral health: the absence of a consistent, shared framework for measuring what high-quality integrated mental health care looks like. Without that clarity, even proven models struggle to demonstrate their value, justify investment, or sustain funding.To address this, West Health is partnering with NCQA to develop a standardized core set of behavioral health quality measures, currently being tested across more than 100 provider groups and 5 million patients in multiple states. Northwestern Medicine serves as the implementation partner, connecting real-world care delivery with national measurement efforts. Payer coalitions and national partners are also being convened to ensure broader alignment and adoption.The analysis frames quality measurement as the bridge between innovation and scale. Without shared definitions of success, integrated care remains optional. With them, it becomes expected, measured, and sustained.Policy, Workforce, and Technology as Enabling LeversWest Health researchers identify three additional levers required to scale integrated mental health care: policy reforms that remove adoption barriers, workforce strategies that extend the reach of clinicians, and technology that enables data sharing, workflow integration, and population-level management. Quality measurement, analysts argue, is what connects these levers and translates effort into measurable progress.More than 33 million Americans with unmet mental health needs are not waiting for new discoveries, but for a system organized to deliver care. Establishing a national approach to measurement is a critical step in building that system.“Accelerating Mental Health Integration in Primary Care: From Implementation to Sustainable Impact” is now available on the West Health website.About West HealthSolely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations, including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs to enable seniors to successfully age with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life, and independence.

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