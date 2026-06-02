Call for Speakers Now Open: 2nd Annual Inclusive Growth Summit

Cross-sector leaders invited to help shape conversations on economic mobility, innovation and inclusive growth

“This Summit is designed to bring together people who are actively building, testing and advancing solutions that can help shape a more resilient and inclusive future.” ” — Dawn Leaks Ragsdale, executive director of The Center for Inclusive Growth

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Inclusive Growth has officially opened its Call for Speakers for the 2nd Annual Inclusive Growth Summit, taking place Sept. 15, 2026 at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale in New Haven Conn.

This year’s Summit theme, “The Power of the Next Step,” will focus on practical, cross-sector strategies that strengthen economic participation and long-term competitiveness.

The Summit will convene leaders from business, education, healthcare, housing, workforce development, transportation, climate and green energy, entrepreneurship, technology, public policy and community organizations to examine what inclusive growth means for New Haven and identify actionable pathways forward.

The Center for Inclusive Growth is currently seeking proposals from speakers whose work demonstrates real-world implementation, measurable progress, innovative partnerships or emerging models that contribute to a stronger and more inclusive economy. “We are looking for presentations grounded in action, learning and implementation,” said Dawn Leaks Ragsdale, executive director of The Center for Inclusive Growth. “This Summit is designed to bring together people who are actively building, testing and advancing solutions that can help shape a more resilient and inclusive future.”

The 2026 Summit will feature sessions organized across three thematic tracks:

Track 1: On-Ramps to Economic Mobility

Focused on housing stability, workforce readiness, early talent pipelines and other foundational conditions necessary for durable economic mobility and participation.

Track 2: Powering Ownership Transitions

Exploring business succession, entrepreneurship through acquisition and innovative ownership structures that help sustain and grow local enterprises over time.

Track 3: NextGen Ecosystems in Action

Examining the role of AI, clean energy, climate innovation and data-driven strategies in preparing communities and workers for the next economy.

Selected speakers will participate in paired session formats designed to foster implementation-focused discussion, practical insight and cross-sector learning.

The Call for Speakers is open through June 17, 2026, with speaker notifications scheduled for July 2026.

Proposals may be submitted online at https://www.ignewhaven.org/inclusive-growth-summit.

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About the Inclusive Growth Summit

The Inclusive Growth Summit convenes leaders from various sectors — including business, education, housing, healthcare, climate and green energy, transportation and more — to define what inclusive growth means for New Haven, identify key priorities and opportunities and develop actionable strategies to achieve a shared vision for the region’s future. The Summit is designed to foster cross-sector collaboration, remove silos and advance practical solutions that support a stronger and more inclusive economy for all residents.



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