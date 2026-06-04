Project 100

Project 100 Opens Office in Oakland California and Introduces New Marketing Services to Small Businesses

Recyclable websites' offer businesses a leaner, more agile way to test the market without massive overhead.” — My Nguyen, Director Of Marketing

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project 100 LLC, a digital marketing and advertising agency built for local business owners, today announced the opening of its new office in Oakland, California. The expansion reflects the agency’s continued growth and commitment to helping more small businesses across the East Bay and greater San Francisco Bay Area improve their online presence, attract new customers, and compete in today’s digital marketplace.The new Oakland location will serve as a satellite hub for Project 100’s creative, marketing, and client support operations, building on the company’s foundation in Silicon Valley. Located in downtown Oakland at a shared workspace called Informal Spaces , the office gives the agency a stronger presence in the East Bay and allows Project 100 to better serve business owners in Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, San Leandro, Hayward, Walnut Creek, and surrounding communities.As part of the expansion, Project 100 is also introducing new service options designed specifically for non-tech business owners who need simple, practical marketing solutions without complicated systems or unnecessary costs. The agency’s goal is to make websites, advertising, SEO, and AI tools easier to understand and easier to use for everyday businesses such as restaurants, contractors, medical offices, real estate professionals, service providers, retail shops, and local organizations.One of the agency’s newest offerings is what Project 100 calls “ recyclable websites .” This approach gives business owners a faster and more affordable way to launch short-term websites or landing pages for promotions, events, seasonal campaigns, new services, product testing, or special offers. Instead of investing heavily into a permanent website for every idea, businesses can quickly launch a professional page, test the market, and later reuse or repurpose the design for future campaigns.“Many business owners have great ideas, but they do not always want to spend months and thousands of dollars building something before they know it will work,” said My Nguyen, Director of Marketing at Project 100. “Recyclable websites give them a simple way to test an idea, promote an event, or launch a campaign without wasting time or money.”Project 100 is also expanding its website support and security services to help businesses maintain stronger, more reliable online platforms. These services include long-term website development, website updates, maintenance, performance improvements, and added protection for business websites. The goal is to give business owners peace of mind knowing their website is not only professional, but also secure, stable, and built to grow with their company.In addition, Project 100 is introducing practical AI-powered marketing support for local businesses. Rather than focusing on complicated technology, the agency uses AI to help business owners create better content, understand customer behavior, improve advertising performance, and make smarter marketing decisions. These tools are designed to save time, reduce guesswork, and help businesses get more value from their marketing budget.Project 100’s services include website design, local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, Google Ads, social media advertising, content creation, landing pages, branding, automation, and ongoing marketing support.About Project 100 LLCProject 100 LLC is a Bay Area digital marketing and advertising agency focused on helping local businesses grow through practical, results-driven marketing. The agency works with small business owners, service providers, restaurants, contractors, healthcare professionals, retail businesses, and local organizations to improve their online visibility, generate leads, and build stronger customer connections. Project 100 combines website design, local SEO, paid advertising, branding, and AI-powered tools to create marketing systems that are easier for business owners to understand and use.

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