Varghese Summersett Named a DFW Favorite for Fourth Straight Year

Varghese Summersett Named DFW Favorite

Community Votes Once Again Place Varghese Summersett among North Texas' most trusted law firms.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varghese Summersett has once again been recognized as one of the top law firms in North Texas, earning multiple honors in the 2026 DFW Favorites Awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has been named a DFW Favorite, a distinction determined entirely by community votes.The annual DFW Favorites program celebrates the businesses, professionals, and organizations that residents trust and recommend most across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This year, more than 310,000 votes were cast among over 6,400 businesses competing in 302 categories, making it one of the region's largest community-driven recognition programs.Varghese Summersett received recognition in seven legal and customer service categories:* Gold – Best Law Firm* Gold – Best Divorce Law* Gold – Best DUI/DWI Law* Gold – Best Customer Service* Silver – Best Defense Law* Silver – Best Family Law * Silver – Best Personal Injury Law"We are incredibly grateful to the community for this continued vote of confidence," said Benson Varghese, founder and managing partner of Varghese Summersett. "Being recognized as a DFW Favorite for the fourth year in a row is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings to serving people through some of the most challenging moments of their lives."Founded by Varghese and co-owned by his law partner and wife, Anna Summersett, the firm has built its reputation on providing unmatched service and obtaining unparalleled outcomes for clients facing life's greatest legal challenges. Today, Varghese Summersett is one of Texas' premier law firms, with dedicated divisions focused on criminal defense, family law, and personal injury. The firm serves clients from offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, and Houston.Summersett said the recognition reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to both client service and legal excellence."Our team works hard every day to make sure our clients feel supported, informed, and fiercely represented," Summersett said. "To be recognized not only for our legal services but also for customer service is a tremendous honor and speaks directly to the culture we've worked to build."The DFW Favorites recognition adds to a growing list of honors earned by the firm and its attorneys. Varghese Summersett has been named a Best Law Firm, Readers' Choice, Small Business of the Year, Best Company to Work For, and Best Place for Working Parents, among other accolades. The firm’s lawyers have also been recognized as Top Attorneys, Super Lawyers, Rising Stars, Best Lawyers, and Ones to Watch in America. Six attorneys are board-certified, the highest level of specialization an attorney can achieve in Texas"Every award is appreciated, but community-voted recognition carries a special significance," Varghese said. "These results tell us that the people we serve value not only the outcomes we achieve, but the way we treat them throughout the process."For more information about DFW Favorites and to view the complete list of winners, visit DFWFavorites.com.About Varghese SummersettVarghese Summersett is a premier personal injury, criminal defense, and family law firm dedicated to helping people through life's greatest challenges. Each division is comprised of experienced, award-winning attorneys committed to providing exceptional legal services.The firm has six board-certified attorneys, more than 100 years of combined legal experience, and more than 1,300 five-star Google reviews. Its board-certified attorneys include criminal law specialists Benson Varghese, Anna Summersett, and Letty Martinez; juvenile law specialists Lisa Herrick and Mike Hanson; and family law specialist Craig Jackson.With offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, and Houston, Varghese Summersett serves clients throughout Texas. The firm's attorneys have been recognized among the top lawyers in the state by organizations and publications, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, D Magazine, Fort Worth Magazine, 360 West, Southlake Style. Learn more about Varghese Summersett at versustexas.com

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