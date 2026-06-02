Western Cape Provincial Government on progress in restoring electricity to storm-stricken areas of province

Since the severe weather that affected most of the Western Cape last month, Premier Winde has been chairing daily meetings with Eskom leadership where he and fellow Cabinet members receive updates on efforts to restore power to the hardest hit communities.

Ninety-two percent of affected areas have now been reconnected. While the efforts of Eskom to restore electricity are progressing well, the Premier understands the frustrations of residents who are still without power.

"We fully acknowledge and understand the frustration experienced by residents who have had to endure prolonged power outages. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and remain committed to keeping affected communities informed as updates become available from Eskom and other relevant stakeholders,” he emphasised.

Electricity restoration work is still underway in the following areas:

Cape Winelands:

Witzenberg – 26 June 2026

Garden Route:

Askop – 5 June 2026

Fisantehoek, Brackenhill, Klein Bavaria, Sonskyn, Buffelsnek, Garden of Eden, Harkerville – 25 June 2026

Overberg:

Hemel-en-Aarde, Malgas – 5 June

Stanford farms – 3 June 2026

West Coast:

Algeria – 5 June 2026

Noordhoek farms – 12 June 2026

The Premier has strongly condemned incidents of cable theft in some affected areas which are hampering repair operations. “It is appalling that criminals will use this disaster for their own nefarious means. I urge Eskom, where possible, to take steps to prevent such acts of criminality,” said Premier Winde.

The Western Cape Government recognises the significant impact these outages have on households, businesses, and daily life, and share the concern of those affected. We will continue to engage closely with all stakeholders to ensure that residents receive timely and accurate information throughout this challenging period.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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