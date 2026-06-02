International Relations and Cooperation on media accreditation for SADC Summit in KwaZulu-Natal

South Africa will host the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) from 16 to 17 August 2026 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The Summit will mark the beginning of South Africa’s role as Chair of the regional economic community for a period of twelve months. South Africa is currently the interim chair of SADC.

Members of the media interested in covering the SADC Summit are invited to apply for accreditation. The accreditation process is strictly for working journalists affiliated with bona fide media houses.

Journalists using passports as identification should note that the passports must be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the SADC Summit. At least two pages must be unused.

The deadline for media accreditation is 2 July 2026. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

All fields in the media accreditation form must be completed. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here:

https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=46th-SADC-Summit

Enquiries on the media accreditation process:

Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana: rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za and Ms Fhulufhelo Maeba: maebaf@dirco.gov.za

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