Deputy President Paul Mashatile engages Private Sector Captains of Industry to strengthen SANAC, 4 Jun

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Thursday, 04 June 2026, meet with Private Sector Captains of Industry in Johannesburg, with a view to strengthen the implementation of the country’s National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs.

The engagement, hosted under the umbrella of the SANAC Private Sector Forum (PSF), will provide a high-level platform to explore opportunities for closing the funding gap left by external donors, through sustainable public–private financing models to accelerate the implementation of the NSP.

South Africa continues to face a high burden of HIV and TB, with millions affected and ongoing new infections despite progress in treatment and prevention interventions. While the NSP provides a clear roadmap, challenges such as funding gaps, slow prevention progress, and high rate of new infections still persist.

The HIV and TB epidemics also place significant strain on the economy by reducing productivity, increasing healthcare costs, and impacting key labour-intensive sectors, thus underscoring the need for stronger government–private sector collaboration.

The engagement will also mark the formal launch of the fully constituted SANAC Private Sector Forum across all nine provinces. It will further align expectations, commitments, and messaging ahead of key national and international funding milestones, including current and future Global Fund replenishments.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the high-level meeting as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 June 2026

Time: 17h00 (Media to arrive at 16h00)

Venue: Aspen Pharmacare, Healthcare Park, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton

Dress Code: Business Formal/Traditional



Members of the media wishing to cover the event are kindly requested to RSVP with their full names, designation, media house and ID numbers to Simangaliso Motsepe (SANAC) at simangaliso@sanac.org.za by end of day Wednesday, 03 June 2026.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Nelson Dlamini (SANAC)

Cell: 078 731 0313

E-mail: nelson@sanac.org.za