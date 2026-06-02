Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning on Thusong Outreach Programme
The Thusong Outreach Programme will take place in George Municipality on 10 and 11 June 2026. This programme shows government’s commitment to bringing important services closer to communities in the Western Cape.
The aim is to make it easier for residents, especially those in vulnerable communities, to access government services and support.
During the outreach, community members will be able to get help with:
Social grant applications and registration
ID and document applications
Health screenings
Job-seeking and employment support services
People will also have a chance to speak directly with representatives from different government departments. This will help improve communication and ensure better service delivery.
The programme is designed to remove barriers such as distance, lack of information, and other challenges that many people face when trying to access services.
We encourage all community members in Pacaltsdorp and surrounding areas to attend this important event.
Event details:
Date: Wednesday & Thursday, 10–11 June 2026
Time: 09h00 – 15h00
Venue: Pacaltsdorp Community Hall, Pacaltsdorp
Media RSVP and queries
Members of the media are requested to RSVP with Patience Dlikilili by Thursday 04 June 2026.
Enquiries:
Assistant Director: Corporate Communications
Patience Dlikilili
Department of Local Government
Western Cape Government
Tel: 021 483-2661
E-mail: Patience.Dlikilili@westerncape.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
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