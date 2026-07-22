Arlington Fire Department Purchases Five Mobile Medical Units After 2026 World Cup

Arlington firefighters and event personnel gather at a MobileOp4 unit deployed during FIFA World Cup 2026.

Five MobileOp4 units will support cooling and first aid year-round; MobileOp4 also donated temporary use of a sixth as a tournament logistics and operations hub

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After deploying six MobileOp4 mobile medical units across three Arlington venues during FIFA World Cup 2026, the City of Arlington Fire Department purchased five units for permanent use as mobile cooling stations and first-aid facilities. MobileOp4 also donated temporary use of a sixth unit as a logistics center and operations hub during the tournament; that unit was returned to MobileOp4 after the World Cup.During the World Cup, Arlington crews operated the six units at AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and Choctaw Stadium. AT&T Stadium hosted nine matches, with crowds exceeding 90,000. The climate-controlled, fully equipped treatment environments allowed medics to evaluate and treat patients on site while helping keep ambulances available for emergency response and reducing unnecessary transports away from event venues.The purchase converts a successful tournament deployment into year-round public-safety infrastructure. The five units will support fans, first responders, and event staff at Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers home games, concerts, festivals, and other large gatherings throughout Arlington.Five units are configured to serve as mobile cooling and first-aid stations. Designed and built in Texas by MobileOp4, each unit is self-contained and can deploy within minutes without permanent construction or venue utility hookups. During extreme-heat events, the units provide enclosed, climate-controlled spaces for patrons, medical teams, police officers, first responders, and K-9 units. During the World Cup, the temporary sixth unit served as Arlington Fire Department's mobile logistics center and operations hub for coordinating personnel, supplies, communications, and incident support before being returned after the tournament.Arlington's fleet joins MobileOp4 deployments supporting the State Fair of Texas with Dallas Fire-Rescue, NASCAR Championship Weekend, LIV Golf Dallas, the Fiesta Bowl, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the Iroquois Steeplechase — events attended by more than 500,000 people. Venues and public-safety agencies nationwide can access the same platform through event medical services and mobile medical unit rentals from Event Modules' regional hubs in Dallas, Nashville, and Palm Beach.About MobileOp4MobileOp4 designs and manufactures patented (U.S. patent pending), rapid-deploy mobile medical units made in the USA. Fully self-contained and operational within minutes of arrival, MobileOp4 units support medical, emergency response, command, and event operations for stadiums, health systems, and government agencies nationwide. Learn more at mobileop4.com.About Event ModulesEvent Modules is the official nationwide distributor and deployment division for MobileOp4, providing mobile medical unit rentals, managed deployments, and event infrastructure — from medical and cooling stations to command centers and VIP hospitality — through regional hubs in Dallas, Nashville, and Palm Beach. Learn more at eventmodules.com.###

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