Last chance to apply - Biotech mission to Japan 2026

Last call for applications: Biotech Business Mission to Japan 2026

The EU-Japan Centre is currently calling for applications for its forthcoming business mission allowing 16 EU companies to exhibit at the BioJapan expo 2026 in Japan.

In plus of the exhibiting opportunity, the mission includes a whole support package with pre-departure intelligence webinars, tailored B2B meetings and attendance to the EU-Japan Biotech & Pharma Partnering Conference.

- Mission dates: 5-9 October 2026

- Application deadline: 19 June 2026

- Venue: Osaka + Yokohama, Japan

Targets:

EU companies and clusters specialized in red biotech technologies.

- Drug discovery

- Drug discovery support including AI-assisted drug development

- Regenerative medicine

- Digital Therapeutics such as drug-device combinations, non-pharmacological therapy systems

Costs:

- The EU-Japan Centre will cover participation fees to the trade fair, the booth operational costs, matching services, transfer costs from Osaka to Yokohama, and accommodation.

- The participating company is expected to cover travel to/from Japan and living expenses including local transportation and meals. A participation fee applies for large companies.

For more information about the mission and to apply:

https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/biotech-mission