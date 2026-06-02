Last chance to apply - Digital mission to Japan 2026

Last call for applications: Digital Solutions Business Mission in Japan 2026

The EU-Japan Centre is currently calling for applications for its forthcoming business mission allowing 16 EU companies to exhibit at the CEATEC 2026 fair in Japan

In plus of the exhibiting opportunity, the mission includes a whole support package with pre-departure intelligence webinars, and tailored B2B meetings.

- Mission dates: 13-16 October 2026

- Application deadline: 18 June 2026

- Venue: Tokyo area, Japan

Targets:

EU companies and clusters specialized in digital technologies.

- Artificial intelligence

- IoT and edge computing

- Cybersecurity

- Industrial engineering software

Costs:

- The EU-Japan Centre will cover participation fees to the trade fair, the booth operational costs, matching services, and accommodation.

- The participating company is expected to cover travel to/from Japan and living expenses including local transportation and meals. A participation fee applies for large companies.

For more details about the mission and to apply:

https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/digital-mission