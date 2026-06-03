Life.Church Switch Invites Listeners to 'Hunger' for Jesus in New Single

Known for their hit single, “Symphony,” Life.Church Switch drops their latest single, "Hunger" ahead of an August album release.

This song is for anyone who knows what it's like to feel a void in your heart and have Jesus fill it until it’s overflowing.” — Maggie Burton, Life.Church Switch

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for their hit single, “Symphony,” Life.Church Switch has released a new single, "Hunger" (Life.Church), now available on all streaming platforms. This first release from the group's upcoming album, Simple, introduces a bold new sound for Life.Church Switch, one that pulls listeners in before the first word is even sung."We wanted to create a song that felt fresh, upbeat, and dynamic while being able to reach the hearts of listeners in a way we’ve never done before," said Life.Church Switch member Maggie Burton, who sings lead vocal on the song. "The song is raw and honest about knowing where you’ve been and now feeling like you just can't get enough of Jesus.”An alternative pop track with progressive beats, "Hunger" is written from the perspective of someone reflecting on their spiritual journey. It begins with a look back at what life looked like before they knew Jesus, and then celebrates their renewed desire to know more of Him.At the center of "Hunger" is a challenge that doubles as an invitation, which asks, "Anybody gonna match my hunger?" The call is to pursue God with everything, rooted in the belief that He will meet us right where we are."This song is for anyone who knows what it's like to feel a void in your heart and have Jesus fill it until it’s overflowing," said Burton. "Once you experience that, there's nothing else like it. You just want more of Him.""Hunger" is the first of two singles to drop, leading up to the August release of Life.Church Switch’s latest full-length album, Simple.ABOUT LIFE.CHURCH SWITCHLife.Church Switch is a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church who are passionate about creating music that is authentic, energetic, and rooted in the Gospel. These songs were born out of a heart for the next generation, but the prayer behind every track is that no matter who is listening, it will help people deepen their relationship with Jesus. Life.Church Switch is a ministry of Life.Church, a multi-site church led by Pastor Craig Groeschel and creators of the YouVersion Family of Bible Apps, which have been installed on over one billion devices worldwide. For more information, visit www.life.church/lcswitch

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