From the Fight Ring to the Infantry: How PFC Giovanni Diaz Found Purpose in the Army

By U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alyssa Blom

U.S. Army Pfc. Giovanni Diaz is no stranger to pressure. Before joining “Chosen” Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment as an infantryman, he spent five years training and competing in mixed martial arts in Miami. These days, instead of getting ready for cage fights, he trains with fellow soldiers while on rotation in Bulgaria.

Before the Army, Diaz fought in amateur MMA events and trained with professional fighters in Florida. What began as a way to work out soon became much more.

“I found it on social media,” Diaz said. “I just wanted something for cardio and to get in shape.”

His coach saw how quickly Diaz picked things up and encouraged him to compete. Diaz started training seriously and eventually fought in organizations such as Bellator and other regional promotions.

The journey was tough.

Diaz said it was hard to find fights as an amateur. Sometimes opponents canceled or didn’t make weight. Other times, venues fell through at the last minute. Even so, he stayed committed and kept working on his skills.

“At first it was tough,” Diaz said. “But once I got comfortable in the ring, it started to feel natural.”

While training and competing, Diaz also worked a second job to support himself. Miami was expensive, and even though he liked fighting, he wanted more stability and better long-term options. That’s when he decided to go after another goal he’d thought about since middle school: joining the military.

“I always had the military in my mind,” Diaz said. “I wanted to do something that could help my future but also something I’d enjoy.” At 27, Diaz joined the Army and became an infantryman. Some people wondered why he joined later in life, but he saw it another way.

“A lot of people ask why I joined at this age,” Diaz said. “But I think it adds more spice to my life.”

Diaz has served for just over a year now and says he doesn’t regret his choice. He enjoys the physical and mental challenges of infantry life and likes being part of a team.

“You get paid to stay fit and do cool stuff,” he said.

Even though he left professional fighting behind when he joined the Army, Diaz still competes whenever he can. He recently participated in boxing events at Fort Bliss and hopes to join more Army combatives programs in the future.

“We won one of the boxing events here,” Diaz said. “That was pretty fun.”

Now deployed to Bulgaria, Diaz is seeing Europe for the first time. Before this, he had only traveled to Colombia in South America. He said Bulgaria was a pleasant surprise.

“I thought it was going to be freezing cold and not very beautiful,” Diaz said. “But it’s really nice here. The food is great, the people are great, and the cities are really cool.”

Diaz said one of the best things about this deployment has been meeting soldiers from other countries. He hasn’t participated in any joint training yet, but he hopes to work with partner nations in future exercises.

“I’ve seen some of the other platoons train with the Italians,” he said. “That looked really cool.”

Whether he’s in the ring or in uniform, Diaz believes success comes from discipline, focus, and being ready for challenges. His years in combat sports prepared him for Army life and taught him to stay calm under pressure.

Now serving overseas with “Chosen” Company, Diaz is building a new chapter in his life that’s all about teamwork, growth, and pushing himself to go further.